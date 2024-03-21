The transfer market continues to be a hotbed of speculation and rumours. Europe's big clubs are exploring various options to strengthen their squads for next season. From possible departures to stellar arrivals, each move generates expectation and debate among fans. Today, on 90min, we leave you with the rumors about the FC Barcelona transfer market:
More news about FC Barcelona
The FC Barcelona board is looking for solutions to strengthen its core, and Belgian midfielder Amadou Onana is an option to consider. With a possible inclusion of players in the offer, the Catalans seek to lower the price of Onana, who currently plays for Everton. The operation becomes complex given the player's high valuation, but Barça is looking for formulas to make it viable. (Source: Sport).
Midfielder Fabián Ruiz, currently at Paris Saint-Germain, recognizes the pride of having been linked to FC Barcelona in the past. Although there were no concrete movements, the player expresses his admiration for the Catalan club. For now, the Andalusian remains linked to PSG until 2027, but he does not rule out future changes. (Source: Mundo Deportivo).
Raphinha, from FC Barcelona, is the subject of interest from several clubs, although he does not currently have an agent. With a contract until 2027, Barça is considering selling him to make cash next summer. Several agents are circulating around the player, who is also wanted in the Premier League and Saudi Arabia. (Source: Sport)
Lazar Samardzic, from Udinese, is being observed by FC Barcelona as an option to reinforce their midfield. Despite his youth, the Serbian has stood out this season and his €35 million clause represents an economic challenge for Barça. In addition, other clubs such as Naples, Inter Milan and Juventus also show interest in signing him. (Source: Sport)
Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich could be open to a change of scenery next summer, according to reports from Florian Plettenberg. The player is among the targets of clubs such as FC Barcelona and Real Madrid, who are seeking to strengthen their midfield. However, competition is strong, with Premier League teams also interested in his services.
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#Latest #news #rumors #Barcelona #transfer #market #Raphinha #Onana..
Leave a Reply