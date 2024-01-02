This news, coming from various sources, reveals the strategic movements of FC Barcelona in the transfer market, where the search for reinforcements, economic decisions and analysis of player performance are crucial.
The Girona coach spoke at a press conference about FC Barcelona's interest in Aleix García: “Honestly, it would hurt me if Aleix left. I'm not saying it for Barça, but because we would lose a key player for us,” he said. “I feel like Aleix won't leave us.”
Mika Faye is exceeding expectations in the culé youth team, in fact, there is speculation about a debut in the FC Barcelona first team. Chelsea had the opportunity to sign him last summer and now they may be looking for a loan. Informa Sport
According to reports Calciomercato, FC Barcelona would have set their sights on Radu Dragusin, for whom they would be willing to offer up to 30 million euros, a price for which Genoa would not be willing to let him go. There would be interest from other clubs such as Tottenham, Atalanta, Naples or Milan
Barcelona, going through a streak of poor results, is looking for low-cost options to reinforce the midfield. The newspaper ACE considers two transfers: Giovani Lo Celso or Thomas Partey. The economic situation limits the options, and these operations could be crucial for the second half of the season
With Gavi's injury, Barcelona seeks to strengthen its midfield. Sports world mentions André Trindade from Fluminense as an option. However, the Premier League also shows interest, complicating the operation. Barça would prioritize other options before the Brazilian, who remains in the bedroom.
