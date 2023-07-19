Chelsea is showing intense activity in the transfer market, looking to strengthen its squad for next season. With rumors and negotiations underway, the London club is on the lookout for young talent and experienced players to stay competitive in the Premier League and European competitions.
First up, defender Ethan Ampadu ends his Chelsea adventure and heads to Leeds United. The young center-back arrives at recently relegated Leeds for a figure of around 8 million euros, thus becoming the team’s first signing for next season.
On the other hand, Olympique de Marseille seeks to strengthen its squad to compete in the Champions League. The new coach, Marcelino, has Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in mind as a possible addition. However, the obstacles to finalizing the transfer include the duration of the contract and reaching an agreement with Chelsea. According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, Aubameyang’s transfer to Marseille has been completed, and he is expected to sign a three-year contract.
Chelsea are also active in the transfer market and have made an offer of 80 million euros for the young Ecuadorian midfielder Moisés Caicedo to Brighton & Hove Albion. However, the English club have rejected the proposal and Chelsea are preparing a new offer to obtain the green light for Caicedo.
In terms of young talent, Chelsea have shown interest in striker Elye Wahi from Montpellier. It is rumored that the London club could obtain a pass from him and loan him to Racing Club de Strasbourg for next season.
In addition, Chelsea have signed the young attacker Angelo Gabriel from Santos for a sum of 15 million euros. Gabriel will have the opportunity to demonstrate his quality during the preseason in the United States, and there is speculation that he will be loaned to Strasbourg.
