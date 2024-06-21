The summer transfer market in the Bundesliga is full of interesting movements. Here we review the most prominent rumors, analyzing the context and the sources that support them.
Bayern Munich have identified Theo Hernández as a potential replacement for Alphonso Davies. However, according toLa Gazzetta dello Sport, AC Milan has no intention of letting its star go easily. The Rossoneri have set a price of 100 million euros for the French left-back, a considerable value that Bayern will have to seriously weigh. Theo, for his part, is in the middle of negotiations to renew his contract with Milan.
Borussia Dortmund seeks to strengthen its defense for next season. According to The Independent, Jake O’Brien, Olympique Lyon’s young revelation, is on the German club’s radar. O’Brien, 23, has attracted interest from a number of European clubs, including Everton and AC Milan. With a contract until 2027, the Irishman could be a key piece for Dortmund, especially if Mats Hummels decides to leave.
With the arrival of Vincent Kompany on the Bayern Munich bench confirmed, the Bavarians are already beginning to move in the transfer market. According to Bild, Bayern are interested in Chris Führich, a versatile Stuttgart player. However, they are not alone in the race, as Tottenham Hotspur have also shown strong interest in the versatile 26-year-old footballer, who can play as both a midfielder and a winger.
Alphonso Davies’ future remains uncertain as Bayern Munich battle to renew his contract. According to El Debate, Real Madrid has marked the Canadian left back as its main objective to strengthen its defense. Davies, who has a contract until 2025, has not yet reached an agreement with the Bavarians, which fuels the Merengue club’s hopes of closing his signing in the next summer market.
The arrival of Cristian Fiel to the Hertha Berlin bench has brought with it a revolution in the squad and, according to Marca, several key pieces of the club such as Reese, Tabakovic and Ernst are expected to join.
Bayern Munich is preparing a new offensive for Federico Chiesa, the talented Juventus attacker. According to Sky, the German club will try again to sign him after Euro 2024. Chiesa, whose contract expires in 2025, could change his scene for a figure ranging between 30 and 40 million euros. Juventus, however, has not yet ruled out renewing the Italian striker, which complicates negotiations.
