EXCLUSIVE: Tottenham are close to reaching an agreement with Wolfsburg for Micky Van de Ven! Deal advancing to final stages now 🚨⚪️ #THFC

There are still details to sort but talks underway—agreement could be done soon.

Personal terms, 100% agreed. pic.twitter.com/ScU7CrxBMG

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 2, 2023