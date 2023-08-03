We start Thursday with the latest news and rumors from the Bundesliga transfer market. Go to the end to be up to date on everything that happened in the last few hours:
According to information from sky sports, the Croatian center-back will undergo a medical examination at the end of this week with Manchester City. The transfer will close for around 90 million euros. In this way, he will become the most expensive defender in history. He will sign for five seasons with an option for one more.
One of the veterans of the dressing room led by Xabi Alonso says goodbye to the club after four seasons. His next adventure: Galatasaray.
According to Sky, Tottenham has set a deadline to sell, or not, Harry Kane to Bayern Munich. It treats of the day of beginning of the Premier League, the 13 of August, in which the ‘Spurs’ will confront to the Brentford to open the league season. The club and Ange Postecoglou, the new coach of the Londoners, consider that it is not correct to sell their star once the season has started, so there could be an intention to lengthen the negotiations so that the move is not finally completed .
Now, according to Florian Plettenberg, the German midfielder is back on the list for Old Trafford. And it is that Tuchel’s intention to replace Goretzka, and to align Laimer – Kimmich in the midfield, has made the player consider his stay in Germany and now look for a way out.
The defensive midfielder position is one of Bayern’s needs this season, according to SkySports. Tuchel considers the arrival of a pivot necessary, but the negotiations for Walker and Kane are paralyzing the arrivals. Tchouaméni is Tuchel’s favourite, although Bayern know that the Madrid player’s arrival is impossible. Edson Álvarez was offered to the Bavarians, but they did not consider that he had a sufficient level to complete the role.
According to Fabrizio Romano, the Spurs would have advanced negotiations with Wolfsburg for the Dutch center-back. Van de Ven, a priority for Postecoglou, would have already reached an agreement with the English team.
