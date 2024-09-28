Although the transfer market Bundesliga has recently closed, the activity in the offices does not stop.
German clubs are already planning their moves for the next winter market and even thinking long-term with a view to the summer of 2025. Rumors and negotiations continue at full speed, as teams seek to strengthen themselves and maintain their competitiveness both nationally and internationally. European. Featured players, strategic renewals and possible departures are on the agenda, with some names already starting to sound strongly. This dynamic shows that in the Bundesliga, the transfer window is never really closed and there is always room for surprises and unexpected moves.
Liverpool have set their eyes on Merlin Röhl, Freiburg’s young talent, according to journalist Christian Falk. Despite being currently injured, several Reds scouts have traveled to Germany to closely monitor his progress. Freiburg, aware of the interest, has decided to offer a renewal to its 22-year-old midfielder, with the intention of keeping him in its ranks. Röhl’s future will depend largely on his performance after recovery.
Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz is on Real Madrid’s agenda, but he is not the only one interested, according to Bild’s Christian Falk. The 21-year-old midfielder has attracted the attention of clubs such as Arsenal, Manchester City and Bayern Munich, with a possible transfer in 2025 valued at €150 million. Wirtz, who has been key to Leverkusen’s recent successes, is open to a change of scenery, which will fuel the bidding between the European giants.
RB Leipzig defender Castello Lukeba has caught the attention of big European clubs, including Real Madrid and Chelsea, according to TeamTalk. At 21 years old, the Frenchman has been key in Leipzig’s defensive scheme and is now one of the most promising players in the Bundesliga. Chelsea, always active in the market, is looking to strengthen its defense, which could lead to a fight with Madrid for this young centre-back, whose future remains uncertain.
Chelsea have set their sights on Francis Onyeka, one of Bayer Leverkusen’s great promises, according to recent reports. At 17 years old, Onyeka has already stood out in the lower categories of the German team, and with his participation in the German U-18 team, he is destined to be a reference in the future. The London club, known for its large investment in young talents, could make the leap for this midfielder in the upcoming transfer markets.
Manchester United continue their search for a striker and have turned their attention to RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko, according to GiveMeSport. The 21-year-old Slovenian striker, valued at €75 million, has impressed scouts at Old Trafford. Sesko, who has lost prominence in the AC Milan orbit, could be the next big signing for United, which seeks to improve its attack under Erik ten Hag.
