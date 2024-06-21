Bayern Munich’s transfer market is red hot with several key moves on the horizon. From possible additions to strategic renewals, the Bavarians seek to strengthen their squad to remain among the elite of European football.
Alphonso Davies’ future remains uncertain as Bayern Munich battle to renew his contract. According to El Debate, Real Madrid has marked the Canadian left back as its main objective to strengthen its defense. Davies, who has a contract until 2025, has not yet reached an agreement with the Bavarians, which fuels the Merengue club’s hopes of closing his signing in the next summer market.
Bayern Munich is preparing a new offensive for Federico Chiesa, the talented Juventus attacker. According to Sky, the German club will try again to sign him after Euro 2024. Chiesa, whose contract expires in 2025, could change his scene for a figure ranging between 30 and 40 million euros. Juventus, however, has not yet ruled out renewing the Italian striker, which complicates negotiations.
Bayern Munich has set its eyes on Xavi Simons, a young PSG talent who has sparked the interest of several European clubs. According to L’Equipe, Bayern are determined to acquire Simons’ services permanently, despite competition from teams such as Manchester United, Arsenal and Manchester City. The possible arrival of Simons at the Allianz Arena could be a masterstroke to reinforce the core of the German team.
Bayern Munich have identified Theo Hernández as a potential replacement for Alphonso Davies. However, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, AC Milan has no intention of letting its star go easily. The Rossoneri have set a price of 100 million euros for the French left-back, a considerable value that Bayern will have to seriously weigh. Theo, for his part, is in the middle of negotiations to renew his contract with Milan.
Bayern Munich has assured the continuity of Aleksandar Pavlovic, one of its young promises, until June 2029. The German club has officially announced the extension of the contract of the 20-year-old midfielder, who has chosen to remain in Munich despite interest from Manchester United. Pavlovic represents a decisive commitment to the present and future for Bayern, consolidating his position as one of the emerging talents of Vincent Kompany’s team.
