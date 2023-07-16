We start Sunday with the latest news and rumors of the Bayern Munich transfer market: from the options available for the striker, to the possible change of full-backs with Manchester City…
According to the latest information from Fabrizio Romano, Kyle Walker would be close to signing for Bayern Munich. He is a type of winger that the Bavarian team had been looking for for a long time and after not having felt important with City, he considers that it is time for new challenges…
And since Guardiola is left an orphan on the right side, he also wants to fish in Munich and take a footballer who had been dreaming of leaving for a long time. Benjamin Pavard, the World Champion with France, has all the ballots to enter into the operation and lower its costs. It would be a change of cards.
Continuing with the departures section, Sadio Mané is becoming a headache for the Germans. At the moment it seems that the footballer does not want to leave despite the interest of Saudi Arabia. In addition, in the last few hours a possible interest from Atlético de Madrid has appeared.
At this time there is nothing confirmed with Harry Kane. It is known that there has been a meeting between the two clubs in the last hours to reach an economic agreement (remember that Tottenham has already rejected two offers) and that PSG is behind the footballer…
The Balkan player has the door of the Vecchia Signora wide open after a more than poor offensive performance under the orders of Massimiliano Allegri, now Juventus in Turin is looking for another kind of footballer for his attack, leaving the way clear for Vlahovic sign for any of the many European giants interested in his signing, appearing on the scene a Bayern Munich
