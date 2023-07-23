We start Sunday with all the news from the Bayern Munich transfer market, go to the end to find out all:
Harry Kane’s future is in Munich. the german medium Bild He points out that Katie, Harry’s wife, has been in the Bavarian city for the last few days analyzing what could be the new family home in Grünwald and their children’s school.
The British attacker continues training while waiting for his departure from the English club to be resolved. At 29 years old, Kane enters the final transfer market so that he can leave money in Tottenham’s coffers or go free in 2024.
Bayern Munich wants to get rid of Sadio Mané at all costs. The Senegalese footballer had the intention of fighting within the club for a position, but the reality that arises in Munich at the moment is very different. Everything indicates that he will be transferred to Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr. The operation will be closed for around 27 million euros.
The Manchester City footballer wants to leave to play for Bayern Munich, within a project where they value him, something they did not do in Manchester with him last season, where he stayed on the bench in the Champions League final after having dried Vini Jr in the semifinals. The operation will close close to 15 million euros.
After returning from his loan at Manchester United, Borussia Dortmund has taken an interest in the services of the Austrian footballer. Bayern do not consider him to be an essential player and want at least 15 million euros for the sale of him.
The German coach does not have Goretzka for next season, according to what 90min has learned from the club, they would have told the German international to look for a team. The Premier League is interested and they want close to 50 million euros to close their transfer.
