We start Sunday with the latest news and rumors from Bayern Munich. Scroll all the way to the end to stay up to date with the last hour of the 90min hand:
As the information fromThe Athletic, the Bavarian team has put on the table a contract of €29 million per season for Harry Kane. An extraordinary figure that is added to the transfer of more than €100 million that Bayern would pay to thespurs to gain the services of the powerful London attacker.
As the Italian press points out, Inter will pay €6 million to take over the services of the Helvetian, who will undergo a medical examination this coming Monday. Inter have paid 50 million euros for André Onana and need a guaranteed goalkeeper. At the moment, Bayern cannot find a guarantee goal on the market. David Raya’s option is complex.
He has not convinced Tuchel and the German coach right now is only thinking about the double pivot formed by Laimer and Kimmich. The German international has no place in this Bayern and he could head to Old Trafford, where he would greatly reinforce the midfield along with Casemiro. The transfer figure could be close to 40 million euros.
has done it insky sportswhere he has indicated:“I would have wanted a different ending. It hurts me to leave Bayern Munich. I know I could have helped the team this season”. The terrible season last season that the Senegalese footballer did has condemned him to go to Arabia.
The English footballer will renew with the ”Skyblues” for the next three seasons. Bayern Munich will have to look for another winger on the market.
#Latest #news #rumors #Bayern #Munich #transfer #market #Kane #Goretzka #Walker #more..
Leave a Reply