We start Sunday with the latest news and rumors of the Bayern Munich transfer market… Go all the way to the last minute:
Thomas Tuchel does not have the player and from the club they have sought to give him a way out that reads financially benefit both the footballer and the institution. There is talk that it will close between 35 and 40 million euros. Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr awaits the Senegalese with open arms.
With Neuer still injured, Nubel on loan, and Sommer in talks with Inter Milan, Munich is looking for a guarantee goalkeeper. At the moment there are two on the table, David Raya, who does not want to arrive on loan at the end of his contract next season, and Mamardashvili, the Valencia goalkeeper who has had a top season.
At this time, the Frenchman has made the decision not to extend his contract after rejecting the third renewal offer. Manchester Uinted, Manchester City and Juventus are after the footballer to try to sign him as a free agent from January 1.
Fabrizio Romano, the specialist in the transfer market, points out that the upper echelons of the German team are going to meet with the owner of the London entity, Daniel Levy, in order to continue with the negotiations. In fact, Bayern plans to raise its initial offer of €80 million + variables made fifteen days ago.
“Walker is irreplaceable. I listen to the comments of Thomas (Tuchel, Bayern coach) about Kyle, I will say the same, without comment. Kyle is an incredibly important player for us. He has specific qualities, so hard to find all over the world. He is a formidable defender on the wing and is irreplaceable.” If they do not pay the 15 million euros they ask for, it will not come out.
