FC Barcelona is being one of the great protagonists of this summer market. Here we leave you the latest news from the Catalan club on August 3. Memphis will look for the exit, Dest on the exit ramp, De Jong wants to stay, Puig banished… and much more.
The player knows that he will not have the minutes he wants with Xavi on the bench. The overbooking of forwards in Can Barca and the fact that he is not a player to the coach’s liking means that the player is already considering leaving him. The player wants a change of scenery before LaLiga begins and club sources confirm that Juventus is one of the options that is being worked on but they point out that he is a player with a cartel and has several alternatives.
Barcelona’s interest in César Azpilicueta means that Dest has a good chance of leaving the club. The pre-season has helped Xavi to realize that he is not an indispensable piece in his team, added to the minutes that Sergi Roberto will have, those that Araujo may have if he plays as a winger and those that Azpilicueta would have if he arrived, they would relegate him to the bench. The player does not want to leave the club, but from the Catalan offices they point out that he is a player with a market. Chelsea or Atlético de Madrid could make a move for the player.
The player has made it clear that he does not want to leave the club. But in this case, the possibility of playing for Chelsea attracts the player more because of the possibility of playing in the Champions League and because of the comfort of the city. The English team has not yet presented any proposal to the Barça club. according to accountThe Athletic, the Blues are going to make a move for the former Ajax player in Amsterdam. De Jong is not a priority for the London team, but Thomas Tuchel and Todd Boehly (owner) do not take their eyes off the dilemma they have at Can Barca.
The market in the MLS closes on August 4, so the announcement is imminent. Barcelona has given the OK for Riqui to leave Barcelona for free. It only remains for the final terms of his contract with the Los Angeles Galaxy to be agreed. The American team has convinced Ricard, who has already accepted the proposal for a project that will make him the team’s franchise player for the next three years.
According to the latest information, the two Spanish players would already have a price in case the operation can materialize. Joan Laporta will have to put €25M on the table if he wants to take over the services of the two internationals. A priori it seems a fairly low figure, but it should be remembered that both players are 31 and 32 years old. Hence its price.
#Latest #news #rumors #Barcelona #transfer #market #Memphis #Riqui #Puig #Jong #more..
Leave a Reply