🚨🔵 Atlético Madrid have rejected today formal bid from Chelsea for Samu Omorodion around €30m plus add-ons up to €40m package.

Chelsea keep considering Omorodion and Jhon Durán as options for new striker.

Atlético Madrid insist on their plan to keep Samu Omorodion. pic.twitter.com/9dgs6vOmlz

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 18, 2024