Atlético de Madrid has not had the best of seasons despite its fourth place in the league and its quarterfinals in the Champions League, and taking into account the competitive level to which Cholo Simeone has brought it, much more is expected of the club from the Spanish capital. Therefore, for the next season, improvements are expected in the team and even more so knowing the departures that there will be of players.
Here we are going to review the latest rumors and signings of the colchonero club for next season.
According to reports Fabrizio RomanoChelsea would have attempted a first offer for the Atlético de Madrid forward, Samu Omorodion, but the Colchonero club have received a refusal since they are considering keeping the player, and if they had to sell him, they would take advantage of the 80 million clause. that you have in your contract.
According to Kicker, Maximilian Beier could be Atlético de Madrid’s plan B if the club does not end up acquiring Dovbyk’s services. The young forward plays for Hoffenheim, and the sports director of the colchonero club, Andrea Berta, really likes him.
After Real Sociedad’s own statements that the Navarrese player does not want to renew with them, and that his contract ends next year, Atlético de Madrid has seen in him a new opportunity to reinforce its midfield, an option that is very pleasing. to Simeone.
According to the account Sport, the Catalan club and the new coach, Flick, have backtracked on statements about getting rid of the Joãos for next season, and have preferred to adopt a neutral position with them. Everyone starts from scratch for the next season, and the culés may want the services of the Portuguese again.
The newspaper AS has just commented on the recent interest of the red and whites in the young Celtic midfielder, Matt O’Riley. The player is 23, and the Irish club has just valued his value at 30 million euros, which is what the colchoneros would have to pay to get his services.
The England international, Conor Gallagher, ends his contract next season with Chelsea, and in one of the many windows that are opening up for Atlético this market, a new one has appeared with him. According to Reliefthe player would be valued at around 58 million, although there are clubs in the Premier League also interested in the player.
Portuguese coach José Mourinho has just set his sights on an Atlético de Madrid player. In the middle of the soap opera between João and Barcelona, The Special One He has signed for Fenerbahçe, and among his plans, he wants to rescue the young Portuguese from the Spanish league to make him succeed as a star of his team. Information of fanatic.
