We start Tuesday with the freshest information from Arsenal: the three signings that have made a leap in quality to the squad and various data from a team that is scaring in Europe. Go to the end to be informed with the last minute…
Mikel Arteta on this transfer market: “Very happy, as you can imagine. We have signed the players we wanted and early” said the Spanish coach in the Gunners’ preseason in the United States. Without a doubt, they have one of the scariest squads in Europe with their recent additions…
With the recent signing of Declan Rice, Arsenal becomes the Premier League team that has spent the most money, reaching 250 million euros with Havertz, Timber and the aforementioned Rice. After having lost a Premier League that was theirs for almost the entire year, Arteta’s men have hit the table and are running as one of the most dangerous teams on the European scene.
In this image we can see the incorporations that Arsenal has made in recent years. Little by little, Arteta has formed a squad capable of competing face to face with any team in the world, signing players like Odegaard, Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesús for less than 50 million euros and turning them into stars. In addition to betting on the quarry with players like Saka, who is today one of the most valued in the world.
Here we can see the three men with whom Arteta has been reinforced. Quality and projection at the service of the group. Three footballers who give a level leap to a squad that had very few drawbacks…
Right now Arsenal seem to have their full squad. The only thing that can be expected is to have players who can leave, but what is in the arrivals section looks quite difficult after an investment of almost €250M…
