Arsenal have taken a big step forward this summer in the transfer market, closing the arrivals of Havertz, Timber and Rice, and the Community Shield won against Manchester City is a sign of the team’s improvement. Even so, the team led by Arteta does not close the doors to more arrivals. These are the latest news from the Arsenal transfer market:
Arsenal has accelerated the operation in recent days so that the Spanish goalkeeper does not escape them, and according to reports Fabrizio Romano, the transfer is very close to materializing. The goalkeeper will leave Brentford in exchange for a total of 30 million euros and will sign until 2028 with Arsenal.
Arsenal have plenty of quality in their team’s attack zone, but the return to the Champions League and the lack of arrivals in some games last season make the team want to close one more signing up front. Ansu Fati would be the one chosen by the English and FC Barcelona also needs to make some money to be able to undertake all the arrivals this summer, so it seems that this signing could end up taking place. PSG are also behind the Spaniard, although Arsenal lead the race.
Kieran Tierney is one of the alternatives that Real Sociedad manages to reinforce the left back. After Bernat’s (PSG) option was ruled out, Junior Firpo (Leeds) went out of price, and Sergio Reguilón (Tottenham) has stagnated, the San Sebastian club would have activated the Arsenal player’s option, as reported Matteo Moretto in Relief. At the moment, it treats of a contact to know the possibilities that it could arrive yielded by a season.
The Arsenal striker has already confirmed Arteta that he will go out on loan for one more season, but there are several teams that insist on his signing. One of them is AS Monaco, which offers 52 million euros for the attacker. At the moment, Arsenal have rejected the offer, although with Inter, Atalanta and Monaco themselves behind the player, more offers are sure to come for him.
The Ghanaian has sounded like a possible departure from Arsenal since the beginning of the transfer market, and although it now seems that he could stay with the English, Juventus is prowling around the player to get hold of him. The Emirates Stadium team would accept between 18 and 20 million euros for Partey, this being the figure that the ‘Vecchia Signora’ would pay for the 28-year-old player.
