Last season Arsenal had a great campaign under the orders of Mikel Arteta but they were unable to finally win the Premier League, in the end, Manchester City was better than the Gunners team. For this reason, for the next season they want to achieve what they did not do last season, but for this they will need to reinforce themselves in the transfer market.
Below we will show you the latest news and rumors of the Arsenal transfer market:
Moisés Caicedo has the interest of big clubs in Europe like Bayern Munich and Chelsea. But according to the English press, Arsenal would also want to dispute the signing of Caicedo
The Gunners wanted to reinforce themselves in midfield by signing Romeo Lavia, a Southampton player. But as reported by The Times, the interest of Arsenal is added to that of Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea
As reported by Di Marzio, Juventus would like to take over the services of Thomas Partey to reinforce the position of the midfielder next season. The Ghanaian also has offers from Saudi Arabia
Arsenal has been reinforced in the attack zones and next season they will have Havertz in their ranks after, as the English press assures, that both London clubs have reached an agreement for a price of 75 million euros.
Arsenal wants to strengthen the defense and according to Sky Sport, Mikel Arteta’s team would offer 50 million euros for Timber, the young central defender from Ajax.
Except for surprise, next season the Swiss midfielder from Arsenal will play in the Bundesliga under the orders of Xabi Alonso at Bayer Leverkusen for a price of 15 million euros
