We start Tuesday with the latest news and rumors of the Arsenal transfer market… Go to the end to be up to date on what happened:
From Arsenal they know very well that they have to free up space and raise money after having been the team that has spent the most money since the market opened in Europe. According to the information received by 90min, the Gunners wanted close to 50 million euros for the American. Inter’s offer has not yet been made officially.
Brentford has established itself in the Premier League and generates interest from all the greats in Europe. Bayern asked about the situation of David Raya, but he is not the only one. According to Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal has contacted the player’s team to start talks about his salary with a view to a possible signing. The goal prioritizes staying in England rather than fighting for the position in Bavaria.
”Neymar? Why not? Arsenal is one of the best clubs in Europe. We know that in the last eight years or so, Arsenal have not been at their best or been that competitive. But now, with Arteta, Arsenal have something different. They have started to build something powerful. Why not? Maybe this could be the key. In Brazil we say that you have the house, you have everything and you only need the key to open it. Perhaps Neymar is the key to open and complete everything at Arsenal. He is an incredible player,” the former footballer told GOAL.
Mohamed Kudus, one of the revelations of the World Cup in Qatar, could change scenery this summer and head towards the Premier League after having been one of the key players for Ajax in the Netherlands. Chelsea would also be interested in taking over his services.
A precedent came from Lille after having had a scandalous season, but it stayed that way, a simple mirage. We could never really see him shine at the Emirates despite the fact that he left quality samples. Now there is talk of a termination of his contract. He could set course for France again…
#Latest #news #rumors #Arsenal #transfer #market #Balogun #Raya #Neymar #more..
Leave a Reply