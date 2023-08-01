Understand Arsenal have made contact with David Raya’s camp to start talks on salary — as player prefers Arsenal over Bayern as destination 🔴⚪️🇪🇸

Discussions are taking place, no issues with Raya but key point will be between clubs as Brentford always insisted on £40m fee. pic.twitter.com/IttkQIo6ob

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 31, 2023