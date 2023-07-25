We start Tuesday with the latest news and rumors of the Arsenal transfer market, go to the end to know the last hour:
According to Sky Sports, the ‘Gunners’ have to sell players after paying more than 200 million euros for Rice, Havertz and Timber. Balogun would be on the starting ramp and Milan, Inter, Marseille and Monaco would be interested in signing him. Its price could be around 55 million euros.
According to information from teamtalkthegunners They are putting many obstacles for the transfer of the Scotsman. What’s more, they will only give the green light to their march toThe Magpies for a very high monetary amount. With the option of being a free agent in 2026, the winger would be a terrific addition to Newcastle.
According to the latest information, Arsenal would have asked Lazio about the Serbian midfielder Milinkovic Savic. It seemed that the footballer was aiming for Saudi Arabia, but there could be a turn of events and he would end up playing in the Premier League and the Champions League.
Chelsea and Arsenal are interested in one of Everton’s pearls. At the moment, the 21-year-old footballer has a market value of 45 million euros. He is a 1.95 meter defensive pivot who has one of the greatest progressions within the Premier.
The signings have been very important and very expensive at Arsenal, but the reality is that Arteta’s team does not finish carbureting. In the last two games they have reaped a draw and a defeat against Manchester United. It doesn’t want to say anything, but it is expected that in the next match the Gunners will start to reap victories.
#Latest #news #rumors #Arsenal #transfer #market #Balogun #Milinkovic #Savic #Rice #more..
Leave a Reply