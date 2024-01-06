We update the Argentine soccer transfer market for this 2024 season. The 28 teams in the Professional League have time to incorporate new players until January 20.
River Plate fired the midfielder on their social networks and will once again wear the Academy shirt. The player arrives free to Gustavo Costas' team, who always expressed his intention to have the player.
Bruno Zuculini debuted with the Racing Club shirt and played 101 games there. In addition to having the pleasure of sharing the court with Franco Zuculini, his brother, he scored 10 goals and contributed two assists.
The “cyclone” proposed a one-year loan with a purchase option and the “millionaire” let them know that to get rid of the player it must be through a sale.
The 24-year-old from Córdoba is liked by Rubén Dario Insúa and San Lorenzo intends to find a way to negotiate since his contract ends on December 31, 2024. River Plate is asking for US$2,000,000 for the player.
The forward rejected the offer from Peñarol of Uruguay due to personal problems and would remain in the country. Racing Club would give it to “Bicho” from the parent team on loan for one year with a purchase option.
El Pirata bought the transfer of the former Central Córdoba offensive midfielder, who was last seen by Argentinos Juniors. He signed a contract until December 2026, Argentinos Juniors had 80% of the pass.
The brand new reinforcement of “Celeste” will join Guillermo Farré's team to join the preseason in Montevideo, Uruguay.
The defender from Colón is waiting to terminate in Santa Fe and sign for one year in Mendoza. He would have agreed to incorporate him into one of those promoted if the Colón leaders arrange his departure, which expired in December 2024.
Rodolfo De Paoli, coach of Independiente Rivadavia, puts together a competitive team to fight in the first division after promotion.
The club bought 80% of the transfer from Racing and the player signed a contract until December 2027.
The one born in Villa Mercedes, had a contract with the academy until 2025, he had continuity when Fernando Gago was leading the team. The Grazzini-Videla duo arrived, lost minutes and then suffered patellar tendinitis in the knee that complicated it. In search of more filming, he agreed to join Pablo Guede's team.
The former Al Shabab player said no to Boca Juniors and arranged his return with the leaders of “Lepra”. The player's lawyers are already working on terminating the contract with the Saudi Arabian club.
Once his departure is resolved, he will sign with Newell's until December 2025, with the possibility of extending for another year.
The midfielder left the “Cyclone” free and signed a three-year contract with Malaysia's Johor Darul. The player has a very good relationship with Héctor Cúper, current coach of the Middle East team, and was key in convincing him to sign a contract with his new club.
Jalil Elías has dual Argentine/Syrian nationality, his great-grandparents came from Syria to Argentina. A few months ago he received a call to represent the team in the 2024 Asian Cup.
The goalkeeper is the new reinforcement of “Calamar”, he arrives on loan from Deportivo Maipú with a purchase option. For his part, the midfielder Rivero, 27 years old, It came on loan from Defensa y Justicia also with a purchase option.
Sebastián Grazzini's team already has three additions for 2024.
The 25-year-old Ecuadorian midfielder is the player that Carlos Tevez requested with great intensity. In the next few hours he signs his three-year contract with the Avellaneda club. Coming from Aucas, “Red” bought 50% of the pass for US$1,000,000.
Quiñónez will be the fifth reinforcement of Independiente, he arrived to undergo a medical examination and close his relationship.
The other reinforcements of the “Apache” are Gabriel Ávalos, Ignacio Maestro Puch, Alex Luna (Atlético de Rafaela) and Adrián Sporle.
