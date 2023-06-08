Real Madrid plans one of the busiest summers in recent times, so today from 90min we bring you a summary of how the situation is in terms of renewals, departures and arrivals so that you can get an idea of what the squad will be like. the next season:
With the confirmed departures of Benzema, Hazard, Mariano and Asensio after renewing us (this is not the case of the Belgian), Real Madrid has not made the renewals of these four players official, but it is a matter of time:
Luka Modric and Toni Kroos will do it for one more year. With the German, Real Madrid was clear, they 100% wanted him to continue until 2024, with the Croatian not so much. In the event that he had decided to leave, Real Madrid would not have hit him at all. Luka has refused a lot of money to stay one more season despite the fact that his minutes are reduced.
With Nacho, the answer has taken more time, but after thinking it over carefully, the youth player has decided to renew for one more season despite the fact that this season he has not had all the minutes he would have liked, he will be the first captain.
And finally Dani Ceballos, after a great season in which he has more than fulfilled his role, everything indicates that he will extend his contract until 2026 with a salary of close to 5 million euros. He will have a lot of competition, but he knows that Kroos and Modric have a year left.
The Englishman signs for the next six seasons in exchange for 103 million euros plus 30 in variables. Real Madrid sign a future Ballon d’Or, is the latest evolution of the modern midfielder. Together with that of Fran García, which was already confirmed in the middle of the season, it is the only official arrival.
The Harry Kane thing seems more and more difficult, the numbers don’t give Real Madrid. It is almost impossible to amortize a footballer who, at the age of 30, means a transfer of at least 116 million euros with a gross file of 20 million.
In addition, the Havertz thing is getting further and further away, Real Madrid has not wanted to get closer to the figures that Chelsea has proposed in the negotiation. And with the Davies issue, Real Madrid could put money on the table, but Bayern is not entirely willing to sell despite the fact that the player is not going to renew. So far they have covered their backs by signing Guerreiro from Borussia Dortmund as a free agent.
