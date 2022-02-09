It’s been more than a week since the January transfer market ended, so the teams will have to finish the season with their current squads. However, between future free agents and rising stars, there are still rumors for July. We review some of them.
Marco Rose, coach of the German team, has spoken about how what the Norwegian striker decides will affect the club:
“Everything is on the table internally, we are honest with each other. He will make a decision at some point and the club will prepare well for it.”
Antonio Conte, coach of the London club, has mentioned the following about the Argentine central defender: “He will be our player permanently in June. He is on loan but we have a purchase obligation. He is perfect for Premier League football.”
The Belgian midfielder has a contract with Leicester City until 2023, something that would put an interested club in a position of dominance. According to him Daily Starthere would be interest from Old Trafford in light of the refusal to renew a Paul Pogba who is months away from becoming a free agent.
The Croatian midfielder ends his contract with Inter in June, so he can now negotiate with other clubs if he wants a future elsewhere. According The Republicthe Barça team has contacted him to offer him a salary of eight million per season until 2027.
The Swiss defender has a contract with Borussia Dortmund until 2023 and has rejected the latest renewal offer. According Funke Sportsthe club would allow him to leave if an offer of around 30 million arrives after announcing the hiring of Niklas Süle for next year.
The Dutch defender has a contract with the old lady until 2024, which would be interested in extending the link. According Calciomercatothe will of Mino Raiola, representative of the footballer, would be to agree to sign more years if his clause were reduced to 70 million.
The discipline bianconeri The transfer agreement (20M) for two seasons with Atlético de Madrid will end. He has a purchase option (35M) for the Spanish striker who from Italy ensures that he wants to negotiate, either to reduce it in quantity or including footballers such as Arthur Melo or Weston McKennie to lower it.
The Senegalese left winger, recently crowned with his team at the African Cup of Nations, would have wishes outside of Anfield, according to reports. spox Y Goal. The player’s intention, with a contract at Liverpool in 2023, would be to land in Spain to play for Real Madrid or FC Barcelona.
The Spanish-Brazilian center forward has been without a team for more than a month since the termination of his contract with Atlético Mineiro. According Sports worldthe clubs among which he is debating for his future are Fenerbahçe, Antalyaspor, Krasnodar and Zenit.
The English and Jamaican pivot has a contract until 2024 and has received siren songs from big clubs in the Premier League. Marcelo Bielsa’s men will try to offer him a better contract to shield him, but it won’t be easy as he is an indisputable player in the national team with great aspirations.
