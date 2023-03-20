The Premier League has grown exponentially in recent years and is now without a doubt the main power in European football in terms of money. Every transfer market, English clubs are capable of investing a large amount of money in new players, which has upset these windows. These are the latest news and rumors about the transfer market:
A few days ago there was a rumor that Salah is not happy at Liverpool and that he could be looking for a possible way out, but the Egyptian’s agent has come out to deny this: “Where did you get that from if not even Mohamed and I discussed that Please tell us.”
The English player is still the main target for several European clubs, but he has always been between Real Madrid and Liverpool. After a few months in which it seemed that the midfielder was pointing towards Liverpool, now The Athletic reports that the chances of this happening are beginning to diminish.
It seems that the Dutch player begins to close the door on his return to PSG. He went to PSV in search of minutes and although the French club has a buy-back option, the player seems happy in the Netherlands.
The Spanish player has exploded in Portugal and now three important clubs want him. According to ACESevilla is interested, and according to Fabrizio Romano, Sporting de Portugal and Porto are also after him.
The Gabonese does not count for Graham Potter’s plans at Chelsea and it seems a certainty that he will leave the London club in the summer. Aubameyang was at the Camp Nou Spotify to watch the Clásico and celebrated the victory with the team. Apparently, he has a good relationship with the players and with Xavi, so he could return.
The Croatian central defender from 2007 is in Manchester City’s plans, as reported by Fabrizio Romano. After the renewal with his current club, Hajduk Split, the transfer has been complicated for City since a bidding war could start for the player, according to Fabrizio Romano himself.
The coach has been fired by the Elche board of directors after a season well below expectations. Elche is bottom of La Liga, 13 points behind Almería, which is penultimate, and has two victories in 26 games.
After the harsh statements against Tottenham and its players, the squad wants the Italian coach to leave now, before the end of the season. It seems pretty certain that Conte will not return to Tottenham after the summer, but the players are not happy at the moment.
After the failed step by the Everton bench, it seems that the ex of Chelsea can go back to take the reins of a team. According to the sunthere are four English clubs interested in acquiring Lampard: Leicester City, Southampton, Fulham and Crystal Palace.
The Manchester United manager has turned the club’s situation around in one season and it seems that the board is very happy with his performances. In fact, the Dutch coach is close to signing a renewal even before the new owners join the club.
