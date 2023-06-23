Juventus Turin is one of the teams that most needs to be strengthened in Europe after years in low hours. Great reinforcements are expected, but there is also the possibility that there will be a great exit. Today from 90min we show you the last hour of the Juve market.
Juventus is looking to reinforce the right back and two of the candidates it has for this position are Lucas Vázquez and Álvaro Odriozola. The Galician seems almost impossible for him to come out this summer, while the San Sebastian player is on sale. Ancelotti does not have him.
Several Saudi clubs have contacted the player’s entourage to take him to play in the new fashionable league, while Juventus is confident that the player wants to continue in Europe. They will put 40 million euros on the table. At the moment there is no agreement with the player.
He was on the Atlético de Madrid list, but everything indicates that Juve is going to do with his services by paying 12 million euros. He will leave Lille and will share a place up front with another of the new reinforcements, Arkadiusz Milik, who has already confirmed that he will play for the ”Vecchia Signora”.
Tottenham did not have 100% of the rights to the Swedish footballer, but has announced that they will pay 30 million euros to Juventus for him and will remain linked to the club until 2028.
The Premier League is going to bid hard for the most incisive soccer player from Juventus in Turin. Chiesa could have his hours counted in his country, as Aston Villa would be considering the option of making an offer of around 60 million euros for the footballer. Emery wants you in his ranks.
