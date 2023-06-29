Juventus Turin is immersed in the transfer market, generating great expectations in the world of football. Rumors and speculation about possible additions and departures have taken center stage. In this article, we’ll take a look at the most interesting moves that could shape the future of the Italian club.
The renewal of Adrien Rabiot is a closed matter for Juventus in Turin. Although his contract expired soon, the Frenchman has decided to extend it for one more season.
According to Il Corriere dello Sport, Liverpool and Newcastle United are keeping an eye on Federico Chiesa. However, Juve are not willing to let him go easily, as his price rises to €59m. The true intentions of both English clubs remain to be determined, but Juventus remains in control of the situation.
Paul Pogba, French midfielder, has had a discreet season marked by injuries. His situation at Juventus in Turin generates division, and his return to the club a year ago is questioned. According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the Turin club does not rule out the possibility of transferring the player during this summer market. Criticism of Pogba and his uncertain future are topics of debate at Juventus.
The Juventus of Turín is in the center of the speculations in this market of signings. According to tuttosport, Fabio Parisi, Empoli’s left-back, is a target to strengthen the defense. There is talk of a possible exchange of players to reduce the cost of the operation. In addition, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, who has a year remaining on his contract with Lazio, is once again being mentioned as a possible signing.
Odriozola, a defender known for his time at Bayern Munich and Fiorentina, is also attracting interest from Juventus Turin. Juan Cuadrado could leave the team, so the bianconeri are looking for a replacement. Although Celta de Vigo show interest in the player, both Juventus and Real Sociedad appear to be the most likely destinations for Odriozola.
