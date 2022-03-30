The Barcelona transfer market is hotter than ever. Here we leave you the latest news from Xavi Hernández’s team:
The continuity of the young Barcelona footballer is up in the air. After rejecting his first offer, the player and his entourage are waiting for the club to contact them to give him a role that suits his demands within the team. “We have to act now. If necessary, we will all put money together. You cannot lose this type of player. They must be the basis of the present and the future. I understand that the club is working very well for the renewal of Gavi”. Xavi said.
“We’re going to the end with our idea of being superior, dominating with the ball. If we’re already thinking about Qatar? There’s a long way to go, we have some more call-ups to keep improving. Go back to the Spanish League? I’m very happy in Leipzig, making a great season. We’ll see”, said Olmo after the game against Iceland where he was the best player of the match. In case of reaching La Liga, Barcelona would be the first club that would be interested in incorporating him.
Dembélé, one of the players who will be a free agent next summer, is once again making waves in Barcelona. From the club they have made another move in renewing the player due to the great performance he is giving with Xavi in recent months. Barcelona will have to work hard in this operation since PSG is behind Ousmane.
Barcelona does not seem to be interested in renewing Sergi Roberto, who is counting less than he would like in the plans of the Blaugrana club. Atlético de Madrid is closely following his situation, since Cholo is interested in him.
Both Real Madrid and Barcelona were closely following the Fulham player, but Liverpool were completely ahead of the game. The footballer would have passed the medical examination with the Reds in the past winter market but the operation could not be carried out. It is estimated that the player will leave €2M in the club’s coffers for training rights.
#Latest #news #rumors #Barcelona #transfer #market #Gavi #Olmo #Dembélé
Leave a Reply