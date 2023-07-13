The transfer market for Atlético de Madrid is in full swing, with rumors and speculation surrounding the club. From possible departures to new reinforcements, we review the most interesting news that could shape the future of the rojiblanco team.
One of the names that has been in the spotlight is defender Renan Lodi. According to information obtained by transfers.com, Olympique de Marseille have reached an agreement with all parties to sign the 25-year-old Brazilian player. Lodi, who was on loan at Nottingham Forest last season, has recorded one goal and one assist in 32 games. Now, he will head to France to continue his sports career with the French team.
So far they are nothing more than speculation, but the French media are talking about PSG’s desire to work with Atlético de Madrid in an exchange between Marco Verratti and Rodrigo de Paul.
These were the words of Joao Félix’s father about his son’s future: “The issue is handled by Mendes. I prefer not to talk about this or that possibility, expectations are created that may not be met. You must be calm, things will be resolved one way or another. What he decides is good for us.”
Another player that has generated uncertainty is Álvaro Morata. The striker has returned to training with Atlético de Madrid, but his future is still unclear. The big question is which team will he play for next season. During the last weeks, his agent, Juanma López, has held meetings with several Serie A teams in Italy. Although AC Milan seems to be in a favorable position, AS Roma, led by José Mourinho, is also showing considerable interest in the player. We will have to wait to know his final destination.
As for the signings on the right side, the young Arnau Martínez from Girona has aroused the interest of both Atlético de Madrid and FC Barcelona. The 20-year-old right winger, who participated in the Under-21 European Championship, will have a few days off before resolving his future. According to him daily AceGirona would accept an offer close to its termination clause of 20 million euros.
#Latest #news #rumors #Atlético #Madrid #transfer #market #Joao #Félix #Morata #Verratti..
Leave a Reply