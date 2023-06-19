The Real Madrid market seems to have closed according to the last words of president Florentino Pérez. From here there are two possible readings: that Madrid is giving PSG time to sign and not inflate the price for the players who will replace Mbappé, or that it is a reality and no matter how calamitous Joselu may seem, he is the last market incorporation.
He will arrive on loan for a single season in exchange for half a million euros. Joselu has decided to lower the record to reach the club of his life and the club keeps a possible purchase option of 1.5 million euros. It only remains to know which number he will wear. Next Tuesday it will be presented and we will leave doubts.
Right now the operation is in ”stand by”. Mbappé leaves a new headline every day, he is capable of saying that he will not renew with PSG at the beginning of the week when the letter he sent to the club was leaked and ending by saying that in a year at a club like Paris Saint Germain he can Everything happens and you can get to renew. With Kylian you have to have everything except enthusiasm.
More news about Real Madrid
As the squad is planned right now, there will be no higher or lower numbers than those mentioned above. The players who have left (Benzema, Hazard, Asensio and Mariano) have not left any money in the box because they have left as free agents and Modric, Kroos, Nacho and Ceballos will be present in the new season. The arrivals of Fran García, Brahím Díaz, Jude Bellingham and Joselu close the Real Madrid transfer market. Kylian Mbappé conditions the club, it is a reality that must be accepted.
