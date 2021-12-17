We review some of the most recent information regarding possible entries and exits within the rojiblanco team.
Atlético de Madrid will need some reinforcements to face the three competitions. At the moment they are 13 points behind Real Madrid in LaLiga, although with one game less, waiting until February and March to deal with Manchester United in the second round of the Champions League and with the Copa del Rey about to start for them in a first single-match tie against Rayo Majadahonda.
Fabrizio Romano assures that the Magpie team wants to reinforce its right back with the Englishman, who has a contract until June 2023. During the previous summer market he was associated with Manchester United, but the mattresses rejected an offer of 14 million for him. According Mark, the new owners of Newcastle United would offer 35 million for him.
The Chelsea center-back and right-back ends his contract with the London club next summer. From the month of January you will be able to negotiate freely and, according to The Guardian, is the main candidate if it is necessary to replace the English.
The Gazzetta dello Sport points out that the probability that Juventus will pay the purchase option (35M) after the two-year loan (20M) of the Spanish striker is very low. He is a regular starter with Massimilliano Allegri, but has only added six goals so far this year.
The French attacker has started in four of the ten games he has played this season with Manchester United. His own representative has assured that he wants to leave in January in search of minutes and several English media suggest that he could land at the Wanda Metropolitano. Eurosport it affects the mattress interest in the Frenchman.
The Serbian striker for Fiorentina has been linked to many leading teams at the European level. Fabrizio Romano assures that the Italians demand 70 million for him. On the other hand, Talksport affirms that the favorites to win him are the rojiblancos, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and Manchester United.
The Argentine coach has not been forceful regarding the continuity of the Portuguese when they have asked him at a press conference: “Joao is an important piece. Would you understand if he asked me to leave? I always understand everything. I am open to everything. The most important thing is the team.”
