Newcastle and Barcelona are the most active teams for this winter market that is just around the corner. These are the latest rumors and news in the transfer market:
Benfica’s refusal by Darwin Nuñez has made Newcastle have to focus on Gabigol. The operation would be a 6-month assignment with a purchase option of € 17M. The player is happy in Brazil and is a fixture in Tite’s calls, that’s the only drawback.
Newcastle would be willing to pay € 20M for the French central defender. Barcelona could use pearls because Samuel’s salary has them drowned. In England they could also pay him a similar salary, Howe’s need reinforcements, they are the most thrashed team in the Premier.
The player has communicated on his Instagram account that he will not renew with Borussia Monchengladbach. It will be free at the next summer market, just like Sule can. Bayern would see the perfect replacement for Niklas in the German international Gladbach.
Barcelona wants Coutinho’s departure to take place in January. The player has a market in the Premier and welcomes joining Arsenal with Arteta. The deal could be closed if your contract figures are affordable. Newcastle are the other team that was interested in Philippe but his low position in the Premier makes the player rule out that option.
Sporting cannot face the purchase operation that it has in its transfer contract with PSG, the high salary that the Spanish player manages makes him move away from Portugal. The return to Paris is more difficult than ever because they need to sell players. The player will be offered to La Liga teams.
Toronto FC is behind the Italian winger. Its renovation is at a standstill. Napoli offers € 3.5M while Canada is offering € 11M per season plus € 4.5M for personal purposes. The offers have no color and it is most likely that Lorenzo will leave the club that saw him grow at the end of the season.
Coman and Bayern have started again to try to solve their future, but everything is far from being solved. Bayern’s latest proposal still does not have the approval of the player and they are looking for other extremes in the market. Raphinha would be the new target.
It is rare that César, being in one of the most powerful teams in the world and being the captain, decides to abandon the “blues” to join Barcelona, which is a whole team under construction. As far as we have learned, he has a preliminary agreement to arrive for free this summer and the only inconvenience that could make the operation turn 180 degrees would be his family.
The accounts in Barcelona do not come out. Ferrán is officially a culé player, but in order to be registered, Dembélé and Sergi Roberto would have to renew downwards and the departure of Coutinho would be key. As is happening with Dani Alves who still cannot play, but will occupy the place that Agüero has left.
Kylian was asked in an interview on CNN about his future. In the first place, he said that he would not abandon PSG in January, which is logical, he will fulfill his contract at a low table. But when asked if he would sign for Real Madrid, the French star couldn’t help but smile.
