The Qatar 2022 World Cup is being a sensational showcase for the players who have participated. The big clubs have been very attentive and several rumors of possible signings for next season, or even for the winter market, have already surfaced.
Let’s go with the list of news and rumors of the most notorious signings.
The Sporting de Portugal right-back has been dominant in the NOS league for some time and has aroused the interest of several greats in Europe, including Real Madrid and FC Barcelona. The Lisbon team is aware and has set a starting price of 50 million euros, a somewhat prohibitive figure for Spanish teams.
The Spanish goalkeeper has been at a high level for some time and it could be time to try new challenges. Unai Simón has a contract with Athletic Club, and he has always said that he is happy there, but offers from the Premier League, mainly from Manchester United and Aston Villa, could change his mind.
If there is a player that few had on the radar, it is the 21-year-old Portuguese striker. At his young age he has made everyone fall in love with his ability to play with his back, power and scoring ability,
After landing in a humble Brighton and consolidating in the Premier, his great World Cup is helping him to get the big European teams to notice. Atlético de Madrid would be very interested in the Argentine, but also Tottenham and Inter Milan.
The Belgian still has a year left on his contract, but his cycle with the Whites has ended and the best thing for both parties is to part ways. Chelsea, Juventus and Lille could be the candidates to take over Hazard’s services, who will seek to recover his level.
The Spanish central defender has seen his participation in the team greatly reduced and could look for a change of scenery. The Wolves of the Premier would be interested and it could be a good destination for Nacho.
The English striker was already close to leaving Tottenham last season and now Bayern would be knocking on his door to convince him to be their star striker. The Germans need a 9 and Harry Kane has proven to be one of the best.
