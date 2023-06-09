Club América remains on vacation, after having reached the semifinals of the Clausura 2023, meanwhile, the board of directors continues to work at forced marches to be able to close a technical director, after several failures trying to hire someone abroad at the couple looking for reinforcements for the next contest.
For this reason, here we update you with the most recent news that has emerged in the Coapa environment.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_esand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
In the friendly match against Guatemala from Mazatlán, Diego Cocca used three cream-blue players as starters, Luis Angel Malagon, Nestor Araujo and Israel Reyes.
Liga MX released the schedule for the next Apertura 2023 tournament. Las Águilas will begin their activity on Friday, June 30, facing the FC Juárez squad on the Azteca Stadium field.
The Clásicos will be played on Matchday 7 against Cruz Azul, against Guadalajara on Matchday 8 and against Pumas on Matchday 10.
According to information from Alejandro OrvananosAmerica asked for the services of Kevin Alvarez at the beginning of the year and after what happened in the World Cup in Qatar. Pachuca had asked 10 million dollars for their youth squad, but the Azulcremas refused to pay that amount.
Now, America has put Kevin on their radar, so they would have offered the Tuzos a trade for Federico Vinas and money; the side would also have ‘facilities’ to go to Europe in case of receiving an offer.
América is still without a coach 22 days after the start of the 2023 Opening of the MX League, but the Azulcrema board points to this Friday as the deadline for the new coach to be announced.
According to information from Julio Ibanez of TUDNthe directive commanded by Santiago Banossports president, and Hector González Iñárrituoperating president, are still analyzing the potential candidates to take the reins of the team.
The directors have remained very hermetic to avoid the leak of the strategists with whom they have held talks so as not to take a false step as happened with Diego Alonso, Javier Aguirre either andre jardine.
#Latest #news #America #signing #Kevin #Álvarez #selected
Leave a Reply