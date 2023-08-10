América de Cali tied at one goal against La Equidad on matchday 4 of the Colombian first division. After the meeting, Lucas González, coach of the Red Devils, indicated that his team is still not playing well and that it will take time for the process to move forward..
“The team is still not playing well. Not how we want to play. We are very far from what we want. You need time, matches, key interactions between players…”
– Lucas González in conference
The strategist added that the team will win this shoot while training sessions and matches progress.
Carlos Darwin Quintero, one of the most experienced members of the América de Cali squad, spoke about Colombian refereeing. In an interview with ESPN, Quintero indicated that VAR should not continue in national soccer because its application is not yet accurate and because it takes away emotion from the sport.
“Most would prefer not to. That emotion is taken away. You score a goal and you have to wait a minute to celebrate. It happened to me like three times in the United States and many say it’s fair, but many times football needs the ‘ picantico’ (…) The people who drive it must be prepared, but they are human and they can make mistakes (…) As much as there is VAR, those who drive it are human and there will be mistakes”
– Darwin Quintero on ESPN
The return of the talented Spanish midfielder, who suffered a serious tibia injury three months ago, could be closer than expected. A recording was recently released in which Falqué is working with the ball.
The European soccer player is expected to return to Cali in the coming days to begin his final stage of recovery.
