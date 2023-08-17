The team of cali america It has had a chiaroscuro start so far in the Colombian tournament, where so far they are in 14th place with 5 units, which are the result of one victory and two draws.
The American team arrives hurt after having lost at home and conclusively by a score of 3-1 against Medellín, so now they will seek to leave everything on the pitch to get their second victory of the tournament.
Today at 90min we present you with the most recent news from the team led by coach González Velez: Darwin Quintero talks about González; next game, annoying fans and more.
In recent days much has been said about a possible division between Darwin Quintero and Lucas Gonzalez. It was in an interview where the ‘Goal Scientist’ proclaimed himself in this regard.
“That within a game is normal, that a player many times does not want to leave. He does not want to say that he has problems with the technician. If by a face that I make, you say that the dressing room is broken, it is wrong. So the source is giving rise to our group being upset, “said Quintero.
This Thursday América de Cali will be facing Atlético Nacional in the second leg of the Cup round of 16. In the first leg, the Verdolagas extracted oil from foreign territory and won 3-1, so now the Americanistas are looking for as the victory in the field of Atanasio Girardot gives rise.
Regarding the next league game, this Sunday América de Cali faces the squad of Envigado, in a match to be played on the field of the Polideportivo Sur Stadium. Undoubtedly, two complicated games for those led by Lucas González.
The situation in the América de Cali team is complicated. With the defeat against Independiente de Medellín, the fans got serious with the coach Lucas Gonzalezwho was told everything at the end of the game.
“Lucas, Lucas… fag**”was the shameful cry that the followers of America sent for the strategist, who in this regard mentioned: “It’s perfectly normal and it makes me sad”.
