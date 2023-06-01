❌ Diego Alonso

❌ Javier Aguirre Who should Santiago Baños bet on for the new coach of America?#ESPNenStarPlus pic.twitter.com/rf2F2JdjCh — Spicy Soccer (@futpicante) May 31, 2023

The first was Diego Alonso, the Uruguayan was contacted by America, although he gave a resounding no. The second was Javier Aguirre, whom Santiago Baños visited in Europe, and likewise failed to convince him to stay in charge of the Nest. Undoubtedly, difficult moments for Americanism.

André Jardine dreams of leading Club América, and right now he is the #1 option for the Eagles… Personally, he is my favorite candidate💙🦅💛 pic.twitter.com/PFmnc2zwKb — Roberto Haz (@tudimebeto) May 31, 2023

FROM DEVIL TO EAGLE? 🦅 Isaías Violante is of interest to America, as reported by Juan Carlos Cartagena from TUDN. 🔁 The 19-year-old midfielder likes Coapa, and although there is no formal offer yet, a possible exchange for Violante would be cooking, without having the other name yet. pic.twitter.com/5w4Bkz2T8B – Total Soccer (@MXFutbolTotal) May 24, 2023

The Diablos Rojos del Toluca youth team is desired by clubs like Chivas, Cruz Azul, Monterrey and now also América.

The American viewers have already set their sights on the scarlet U-20 champion striker, and have offered Salvador Reyes as a bargaining chip.