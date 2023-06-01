The set of the Eagles of America has turned the page after being eliminated in the tournament that ended. Now, the managers work at forced marches to be able to close signings towards the Opening 2023.
Now, one of the main objectives is also to find a technical director, after the dismissal of the strategist Fernando Ortíz.
Here we present the most relevant latest news about the Americanist club: 2 coaches have rejected the club, there is another strategist in the cream-blue orbit and more.
The cream-blue team is still looking for a coach, however, they have had no luck, and two helmsmen have already given them the no.
The first was Diego Alonso, the Uruguayan was contacted by America, although he gave a resounding no. The second was Javier Aguirre, whom Santiago Baños visited in Europe, and likewise failed to convince him to stay in charge of the Nest. Undoubtedly, difficult moments for Americanism.
Faced with these two refusals, the name of a third strategist has now emerged. The first reports point to andre jardinewho is directing Atlético San Luis, however, if it is not given, option ‘B’ is Guillermo AlmadaPachuca coach.
One of the young prospects who has attracted attention among the so-called greats of Mexican soccer is Isaiah Violante.
The Diablos Rojos del Toluca youth team is desired by clubs like Chivas, Cruz Azul, Monterrey and now also América.
The American viewers have already set their sights on the scarlet U-20 champion striker, and have offered Salvador Reyes as a bargaining chip.
