The Saudi Arabian team would be denying rumors of a possible breach of the contract that the club has with the Brazilian. Sources linked to the Arab team deny the information and call it “fake news.” Al Hilal will barely leave room in the call for Renan Lodi as a foreign player since Neymar Jr is injured and will not play again this season in the Saudi Pro League.
The Saudi league leader bought Renan Lodi, signed for 23 million euros from Olympique Marseille. The 25-year-old Brazilian full-back signed a contract until 2027. In total the club has spent more than 360 million euros for the latest players who arrived and is the second club that spent the most money in the world. It is only surpassed by Chelsea FC, which spent an approximate figure of 460 million euros in the last transfer markets.
Jorge Jesus' team leads Cristiano's Al Nassr by seven points. They are undefeated and have accumulated 12 consecutive victories in the 19 league dates. Neymar Jr will continue his recovery at the club, which has a contract until 2027. The Arab leaders bought the Brazilian star for 90 million euros and it is the most important transaction in the history of Al Hilal.
Neymar became the fourth highest-paid footballer in the world behind Cristiano Ronaldo (200 million annually at Al Nassr), Karim Benzema (200 million annually at Al Ittihad) and N'golo Kanté (100 million at Al Ittihad) . On that same list, but in sixth place behind Mbappé (fifth with 70 million at PSG) appears Lionel Messi with a contract of 45 million euros per year at Inter Miami.
