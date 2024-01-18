🚨🇧🇷 Al Hilal have NOT terminated Neymar Jr contract. Reports are being denied by sources as “fake news”.

Al Hilal will just make space in squad list for Renan Lodi as foreigner player as Neymar's injured and won't play again this season.

…then he's set to return in the squad. pic.twitter.com/zVNkH31OVE

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 18, 2024