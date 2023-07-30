The 2023 Opening Tournament, of the MX League, began its pause period due to the League Cup 2023which ends on August 19.
However, Stove Football continues to remember that the clubs have until September to make their moves.
Here are the latest news on A2023 ups, downs and rumors:
The Argentine has advanced talks to join the ranks of Atlas, as reported Halftime. Added to this, he would arrive as a free man by breaking his bond with the Celta Vigo.
grandson of the argentinian Jorge ‘Indio’ Solari and nephew of santiago solariworks as a right winger and interior.
After being left out of the Tigres for being one of the foreigners sacrificed for freeing up an Untrained place in Mexico, the Chilean continues training at the Volcano on your own.
Until now, the defender has not found a place, although his contract with the institution remains in force.
Again the rumor of the return of the defender is appearing a lot, but with America. It should be remembered that El Cachorro has a current contract with the Spanish, a club that was relegated last season, but the future of the national team is unknown, which it maintains as its desire to stay in Europe, but its letter is valued at a high price that is difficult to pay, that is, ten million euros. Supposedly the negotiations of those from Coapa for the former de striped They are on the right track, trying to reach an agreement on the economic and contractual issue.
Various sources suggest that the PSV Eindhoven from the Netherlands is interested in the central defender. diego penaof TUDNHe said that Chivas’s drought of transferring a player to the Old Continent could end, although there are really no negotiations or anything else.
Its value is four million dollars.
The Argentine returned with León after having been with him famalicao from Portugal, however, his desire is to continue in Europe.
For now, the midfielder is training in the Bajío waiting to define his future and one of his possible destinations would be the Dynamo Zagreb from Croatia, which has intensified negotiations to sign him. However, it is also followed from Spain and Italy.
Xolos would be close to losing the Argentine because there is a verbal agreement between Velez Sarsfield with Avellaneda Independent, River Plate and Defense and Justice so that it arrives in final purchase.
The border team seeks to end the relationship with El Rojo so that the striker’s departure is finalized.
In the expansion league They also follow the movements. The Colombian striker leaves the atlantean to join the roadrunnerarriving as a free agent and signing a one-year contract.
The midfielder was loaned last season to Atletico Moreliabut now Queretaro stopped taking it into account.
The national returns with atlantean.
At the moment the Colombian is injured, so that is why he would not be registered by Lion in the championship.
For this reason, the rumor has spread about his possible return to the Independent Medellin of his country, even the journalist Gustavo Lopez He stated that there was an informal dialogue between the club and the side.
The problem is that it would still take a month to recover and it would only reach the Mountain Red for six months, and then leave because his desire is to make the leap to the Old Continent.
sources close to 90min They mention that the central defender is of interest to different teams in Europe, that is, in Belgium and the Netherlands. However, his departure is complicated because he has a current contract with him. America until December 31, 2026 and if any squad wishes, they will have to pay the termination clause.
The Mexican forward of Central Rosary rang loud to reach Chivas and Juárez, even with the latter he had even reached an agreement, but in the end everything went overboard.
Now, according to the journalist Fernando Carrafiello of Radio the Network in Argentina, the attacker could change teams in the same super leaguebeing Cordova Workshops the most interested, although there are other teams, which were not revealed.
Rayados wants to carry out another bombing this summer, but they would have competition in the MLS. The Brazilian, who is free after he passed through the Tottenhamwould be in the sights of Los Angeles Galaxyas reported by the media Balloon from Brazil.
Added to this, his arrival with the galactic would include a loan to sao pauloanother of those interested in the end.
The Uruguayan was on trial with the Real Oviedo of Spain, but it did not fill the coach’s eye and for that reason he could reach the MX Leaguemore specifically with Pachuca Group. His representative Edgardlo Lasalviaindicated that at the moment the striker is training at Bella Airosa, where they are exhausting all possibilities for him to stay with the Tuzos or in some other team in Mexico.
