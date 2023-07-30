However, Stove Football continues to remember that the clubs have until September to make their moves.

Here are the latest news on A2023 ups, downs and rumors:

🚨🦊 CONFIRMED. As she anticipated @CLMerlo there are advanced efforts, so that Augusto Solari is a new reinforcement of Atlas. It can be taken for granted: There is a verbal agreement and details are defined for your signature for the next 2 years.#CONFERMED 📸 [@enripl] pic.twitter.com/s3qk5UqjCw — Fernando Esquivel 🐦 (@fer_esquivel22) July 29, 2023

grandson of the argentinian Jorge ‘Indio’ Solari and nephew of santiago solariworks as a right winger and interior.

Igor Lichnovsky keeps training at the Volcano while he defines his futurehttps://t.co/wG4gojeZnW pic.twitter.com/PNZM0ePiUo — Halftime (@halftime) July 29, 2023

Until now, the defender has not found a place, although his contract with the institution remains in force.

César Montes very close to being 🦅🦅🦅🦅🦅🦅🦅🦅 pic.twitter.com/igvSWwEpJE — Juan Carlos Zúñiga (@JC_Zuniga) July 30, 2023

TO EUROPE? 🇦🇹🧐🔥 Gilberto Sepúlveda is closely followed by PSV, says El Universal. Its technical qualities attract attention in Eindhoven and they consider making an offer. There is a good relationship between clubs. Tiba is valued at 4.4 million, according to Transfermarkt. 💸 pic.twitter.com/hqS3ykoU4M – Total Soccer (@MXFutbolTotal) July 28, 2023

Its value is four million dollars.

🚨Options for Santiago Colombatto begin to appear: Dinamo Zagreb intensifies negotiations to sign him.

*️⃣There are also polls from Spain and Italy.

*️⃣After passing through Famalicao, the 🇦🇷 trains in León waiting to define his future. pic.twitter.com/cPYLVaLarT — César Luis Merlo (@CLMerlo) July 28, 2023

For now, the midfielder is training in the Bajío waiting to define his future and one of his possible destinations would be the Dynamo Zagreb from Croatia, which has intensified negotiations to sign him. However, it is also followed from Spain and Italy.

🚨❌ Xolos prepares for the departure of Braian Romero. 🔵 There is a verbal agreement between Vélez with: International, River and Defense and Justice so that it reaches a final purchase. 🔵 Xolos, as anticipated months ago, will dissolve the link with Inter for his departure.#CONFERMED pic.twitter.com/Q1tPY6zDju — Fernando Esquivel 🐦 (@fer_esquivel22) July 29, 2023

The border team seeks to end the relationship with El Rojo so that the striker’s departure is finalized.

🚨David Angulo has already signed with Correcaminos.

📌 His arrival is made official. pic.twitter.com/IoiVdeAFRl — Orange Frequency (@FrequenciaNaran) July 17, 2023

OFFICIAL. Ronaldo González returns to Atlante FC. He arrives from Querétaro FC. 🇲🇽⚽️ ➡️ The last tournament was on loan at Atlético Morelia. ➡️ Arrive as a free agent. pic.twitter.com/HcAGba0vbe — Draft League MX (@DraftFutMX) July 28, 2023

The national returns with atlantean.

Yairo Moreno (28)

1. On July 11, he said goodbye to Club León and became a free agent.

2. He was at the Raúl Giraldo headquarters in Llano Grande.

3. He has a very good relationship with Raúl Giraldo and Daniel Ossa.

4. The directors have not spoken with Alfredo Arias to make him an offer. pic.twitter.com/jHLogMGuKv — Juan Pablo Rúa Jiménez (@JuanPabloRuaJim) July 29, 2023

For this reason, the rumor has spread about his possible return to the Independent Medellin of his country, even the journalist Gustavo Lopez He stated that there was an informal dialogue between the club and the side.

The problem is that it would still take a month to recover and it would only reach the Mountain Red for six months, and then leave because his desire is to make the leap to the Old Continent.

THERE IS A POSSIBILITY? 🤔 The future of Luca Martínez Dupuy is uncertain, at the time there was talk of reaching Juárez, but everything fell through. 👀 Today, the Mexican still has a chance to transfer, however Rosario Central has no offers to fill it financially. pic.twitter.com/oaSUbn1chb – Total Soccer (@MXFutbolTotal) July 29, 2023

Now, according to the journalist Fernando Carrafiello of Radio the Network in Argentina, the attacker could change teams in the same super leaguebeing Cordova Workshops the most interested, although there are other teams, which were not revealed.

To finish polishing the best team in Mexican Soccer! 😮‍💨 How would you like Lucas Moura in @Rayados? 🤠🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/UWGORI54JT – TNT Sports Mexico (@tntsportsmex) July 28, 2023

Added to this, his arrival with the galactic would include a loan to sao pauloanother of those interested in the end.