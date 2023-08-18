Here are the latest news on hires, kills and rumors:

🚨🇺🇾 CONFIRMED. Franco González will play in Peñarol. He will sign for 6 months to 1 year warranty, then contractual evaluation. 🔴 Agreement with Danubio for an exchange of passes for Nicolás Rossi, both keep a % of the card. 🔴 Cruz Azul remains on the sidelines of the… pic.twitter.com/IhZdIxmupF — Fernando Esquivel 🐦 (@fer_esquivel22) August 18, 2023

However, it is also speculated that the South American nicknamed The brush would be lent to Penarol until the month of December if the quota is not released. What is a fact is that there is a whole mess in La Noria because hours later, it became official that he is signing with the coal club.

The World Cup goalkeeper in Qatar 2022, Sebastian Sosa, is a new Morelia player. pic.twitter.com/asGSJuXMTW — Andre Marin (@andremarinpuig) August 17, 2023

🚨🚂 The Cruz Azul-Betis operation by Willian José falls. 🔴 Finally, and in advance, the Cementera staff did NOT approve the final budget for transfers to close the market. 🔵 Faced with this difficulty, Cruz Azul could NOT continue with the management, despite the progress pic.twitter.com/Z56kudVfnx — Fernando Esquivel 🐦 (@fer_esquivel22) August 8, 2023

🚨[EXCLUSIVO] Puebla, very close to strengthening with Gabriel Carabajal, from Vasco. 👇👇https://t.co/ArRUCix6Wq — César Luis Merlo (@CLMerlo) August 17, 2023

The Uruguayan midfielder Diego Zabala in recent days rejected a formal proposal of #GallosBlancos of #Queretaro to play in the #LigaMX with an important contract and for two years, he decided to accept the offer that he made #National 🇺🇾 to renew your link until the end of 2024. pic.twitter.com/HK37ErvWty — -Nahuel Ferreira- (@nahuelfutbol) August 16, 2023

The contract was for two years, but he preferred to accept an offer made to him by National to renew their link until the end of 2024.

He #ToothLopez is in the house, gentlemen! These photos are answered with a 🦷.#SerFieraEsUnOrgullo 🦁 pic.twitter.com/h3T6X8u3bu – Club León (@clubleonfc) August 17, 2023

🚨[OFICIAL] Necaxa announced the hiring of Venezuelan Jhon Chancellor.

*️⃣The footballer already ✍️ contract until December 2024. pic.twitter.com/WM0Vszx06d — César Luis Merlo (@CLMerlo) August 17, 2023

Another signing of the #Good heavens! ⚡️🇲🇽🇺🇸 such overtook it @fer_esquivel22Fernando Arce Jr. (26, MED) 🇲🇽🇺🇸 returns to the Aguascalientes club. 🔴 Sign for 3 years ✍🏻.

🔴 Arrives from Puebla in Definitive Transfer 💵. The restructuring of the Hydrocálidos continues ⚡️🇲🇽. pic.twitter.com/CxfoiW7rn1 — Diego (@diegoserbriz) August 17, 2023

Would you like it instead of Zaldivar? 🤔 Mariano Díaz, a former Real Madrid player, has been offered to several teams in the Liga MX, there are several interested teams but his high salary would be an impediment for him to arrive. 💵❌#LigaMX #AtleticoSanLuis #Real Madrid #MarianoDiaz pic.twitter.com/YWBZLEKP1A – Plano Deportivo (@PlanoDeportivo) August 17, 2023

🚨🇲🇽 The environment of Luis Chávez (Agency/Representative) has activated the option of Feyenoord in case of NOT making a pass to 🇷🇺 🔴 Since 🇳🇱 they maintain interest, but they have not yet formally advanced. 🔵 They analyze, maintain contacts, but still on the sidelines with the Russians. 📸… pic.twitter.com/oCmp9XsdAo — Fernando Esquivel 🐦 (@fer_esquivel22) August 17, 2023

🚨🇺🇾 UPDATE. Brian Rodríguez STAYS in America. 🔴 Peñarol tried until the last moment, but América rejected any type of management (assignment and purchase op.) less than what they spent. 🔵 The charrúas saw it unfeasible to pay the amount requested by America. pic.twitter.com/aItJmQZDJ9 — Fernando Esquivel 🐦 (@fer_esquivel22) August 17, 2023

🚨 THEY ARE ON THE RADAR 🚨 Tony Figueroa and José Peralta are two of the options that Pumas has. They are looking for a midfielder and a winger, but the NFM options would come out of the budget, so they would be probing the local market, even in Ascent. Via: @fer_esquivel22 pic.twitter.com/EeHg0eiRKB – Aguadores (@Aguadoresmx) August 17, 2023

Due to the budget, they are sounding out the local market, so they would go for the player from Pachuca and the one of maroonsof the expansion league.

🚨🤠 Monterrey has started contacts with Cruz Azul through Charly Rodríguez. 🔴 “The Machine” ready to sell. No formal offer yet. 🤠 Contact Agent/Player in search of “green light” to move forward. 🔵 Prepare a joint offer to send soon. days: Club and… pic.twitter.com/oHOA8kfCdR — Fernando Esquivel 🐦 (@fer_esquivel22) August 18, 2023

“Some clubs have approached Charly, without a doubt he is a great player and we are open to listening to them, right now everything is on hold, for us he is very important in the project”said The Rabbit.

and although Charlie sounded to go to Europe, Fernando Esquivel He indicated that Rayados de Monterrey has already initiated contacts with the celestial board, which is willing to sell.

One more signing! Bravos de Juárez announced the incorporation of Uruguayan Christian Olivahttps://t.co/3DrMZZD3Yo pic.twitter.com/pCYtjEzxUx — Halftime (@halftime) August 18, 2023

The 27-year-old South American has European experience having defended the Cagliari from Italy and Valencia from Spain.