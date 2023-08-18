This weekend the 2023 Opening Tournament returns, of the MX League, after the stoppage for the League Cup 2023However, Stove Football continues because the clubs have until September to sign.
Here are the latest news on hires, kills and rumors:
Various media point out that the Uruguayan will reinforce Cruz Azul and that everything is already fixed, even so his representative says Edgardo Lasalviaassuring that the contract is for four years, but the light blue team needs to release a foreigner’s place, which would be that of the Uruguayan Christian Tabó. However, in an interview, the sports director of La Máquina, Oscar PerezHe mentioned that there is nothing with the 19-year-old central midfielder, U-20 world champion.
However, it is also speculated that the South American nicknamed The brush would be lent to Penarol until the month of December if the quota is not released. What is a fact is that there is a whole mess in La Noria because hours later, it became official that he is signing with the coal club.
After not entering into the plans of the Pumas, the goalkeeper decided to stay in Mexico. The Uruguayan reinforces the Atletico Morelia of the expansion league. This will be the second stage of the Man Without Eyelids with the people of Michoacán, after having defended the extinct in the past Monarchs Morelia.
The portal Halftime He was able to learn that La Máquina is still looking for strikers and they are from the European leagues, one of them from Spain. However, it is not about the Brazilian of the Real Betiswho has already been totally ruled out.
According to the journalist Cesar Luis Merlo, the Argentine aims to reinforce Puebla. The same source confirms that the negotiation is on the right track and in La Franja they trust to close the midfielder of the Vasco Da Gama. Your pass belongs to Santos F.C. of Brazil, although in the last tournament he played with the Basque.
The Argentine journalist Nahuel Ferreira announced that the Uruguayan midfielder rejected a formal proposal from Querétaro in recent days.
The contract was for two years, but he preferred to accept an offer made to him by National to renew their link until the end of 2024.
At last León made official the signing of the Toothfrom Tigres. It was a definitive transfer, with a contract until 2025.
As mentioned during the week, the Venezuelan defender signed with Necaxa for two years, at the request of the Venezuelan coach. Raphael Dudamel.
Similarly, the Good heavens They signed the midfielder, coming from Puebla, who returns to live a second stage. The Mexican-American signs for three years after a final transfer.
The transfer specialist Fernando Esquivel revealed that the Spanish striker was offered to the MX League. There are four interested teams, who have already asked for his services, however, his high salary is what stops everything, since it is about five million dollars.
After not completing his pass to the Dynamo Moscow of Russia, the representative of the midfielder has activated the option of Feyenoord Rotterdam from the Netherlands. From Pachuca they hope that it will be resolved soon, since they have not received the payment of the termination clause either.
He Penarol He sent a formal offer improved by the Uruguayan from América. The Carboneros were going to absorb 60 percent of the salary in a one-year loan with an option to buy, for 1.5 million dollars. Those from Coapa refused and the South Americans threw in the towel.
Fernando Esquivel reported that the cougars They have both players among their options, since they are looking for a midfielder and a winger.
Due to the budget, they are sounding out the local market, so they would go for the player from Pachuca and the one of maroonsof the expansion league.
The midfielder interests different clubs, so much so that Oscar Perezsports director of Blue Crossrevealed it, without giving names.
“Some clubs have approached Charly, without a doubt he is a great player and we are open to listening to them, right now everything is on hold, for us he is very important in the project”said The Rabbit.
and although Charlie sounded to go to Europe, Fernando Esquivel He indicated that Rayados de Monterrey has already initiated contacts with the celestial board, which is willing to sell.
Finally, Bravos announced the signing of the Uruguayan midfielder, from Workshops of Cordoba.
The 27-year-old South American has European experience having defended the Cagliari from Italy and Valencia from Spain.
