Here are the latest news on hires, kills and rumors:

🇷🇺🇲🇽 The Dorsal that will have the best Lefty of Mexican Soccer, now in Russia ——LUIS CHAVEZ—— 《《《《 2️⃣4️⃣ 》》》》 pic.twitter.com/Ki9tLwuVUW – Young Soccer Players MX (@Jovenesfutmx) August 24, 2023

“The decision to play for Dinamo was made right away. The first offer was theirs. I communicated with the coach and the board. Afterwards, I no longer considered other offers. I focused on the transfer to Dinamo”said the World Cup player to the press.

🚨🇲🇽 Management initiated from Mallorca by César Montes. 🔴 The Mexican has reached an agreement in principle with Mallorca. He has given the green light to move forward with Espanyol in search of his signing. 🔵 From Espanyol they price it at €10M. 🔵 Mallorca knows it and soon. hours/days… pic.twitter.com/yNKmnH3vSm — Fernando Esquivel (@fer_esquivel22) August 24, 2023

There is talk of the arrival of Rafael Santos Borré to Cruz Azul, but when would he arrive? JOIN US 🧵 pic.twitter.com/EqBT0Yzc30 — Statiskicks (@statiskicks) August 24, 2023

🚨 Eduardo Arce submitted his resignation in Puebla. 👉🏻 Eduardo Fenantes stings to replace him pic.twitter.com/Q6h5ADVJgP – dataref Mexico (@dataref_mx) August 24, 2023

HE DOESN’T WANT ISAAC BRIZUELA TO GO! 🐰🤚 🗣 “I don’t want Cone to leave, I make it very clear: we have Cone, 100 percent. We want Cone to recover his level and then beat the next one who is there. It’s pure competition. 💪 .”, Veljko sentenced Paunovic. pic.twitter.com/eG6OZgn9nj – Flock Passion (@RebanoPasion) August 23, 2023

He Magician He made it clear that if he has not been present it is because of his lower level, so he has no problem with the rojiblanco captain. However, in the end he also revealed that if the World Cup wants to leave he will not stop him.

There are candidates to lead Puebla! 🚨 🔵Advanced contacts with ‘Lalo’ Fentanes.

🔵Contacts with Chelís without success, he wants them to “let him work”.

🔵 ‘Russian’ Zamogilny and Rafael Puente, other options to contact.

🔵 They want a leader who is capable. via: @fer_esquivel22 pic.twitter.com/5ni9qB4z3H — Diego (@diegoserbriz) August 24, 2023

🚨[EXCLUSIVO] #Saints 🇧🇷 made a formal offer to sign Yairo Moreno, a free agent after his departure from #Lion 🇲🇽.

*️⃣It is a contract until December 2024 and the 🇨🇴 is expected to respond in the next few hours. pic.twitter.com/DT0DwYXgPW — César Luis Merlo (@CLMerlo) August 24, 2023

The extreme was also related to the Independent Medellin from your country, but you prefer to stay abroad. It is expected that in the coming days he will resolve his situation.

The Haitian-American Fafa Picault would have several offers from the @LigaBBVAMXthe winger would have already been sought in Mexico in 2022 and after the Leagues Cup interest increased. Miguel Herrera declared that they are looking for “people from above” Would you like to see it in #Xolos? pic.twitter.com/vG1HCY2jQu — Xoloitzcuintle Space (@Xoloitcuintle) August 24, 2023

🚨[OFICIAL] #bravos de Juárez announced the arrival of Diego Valoyes and Michael Santos, both from #Workshops.

*️⃣The Colombian was acquired for US$8,500,000 and 50% of the Uruguayan cost US$2,200,000. #DoneDeals pic.twitter.com/Iokm60tWWs — César Luis Merlo (@CLMerlo) August 24, 2023

YOUR CHANCE! 👨‍💼🇨🇷 According to ‘TELETICA’ Ignacio Ambriz is a candidate to be the coach of Costa Rica. At the moment the Mexican has not received any formal offer. One of “Nacho”‘s dreams is to manage a national team and lead a World Cup. Will he make it? pic.twitter.com/HL87IwhniD – Total Soccer (@MXFutbolTotal) August 25, 2023

Regarding these rumors, the helmsman commented to teletic: “I am surprised, I have not received anything, it is true that some time ago there was a rapprochement with people from the Federation, but today there has been nothing. Right now I have a commitment to Toluca and normally I try not to get distracted, not to say that I am not interested, simply today I owe myself to Toluca and it deserves respect, but I am frank, I have not received any calls “.