The Opening Tournament 2023, of the MX Leagueplayed his first double date after the break for the League Cup 2023However the Stove Football It continues because the clubs have until September to sign.
Here are the latest news on hires, kills and rumors:
The midfielder arrived in Russia on Thursday to sign for the Dynamo Moscowafter having paid his termination clause to the Pachuca.
“The decision to play for Dinamo was made right away. The first offer was theirs. I communicated with the coach and the board. Afterwards, I no longer considered other offers. I focused on the transfer to Dinamo”said the World Cup player to the press.
Although it was mentioned that the option of signing the Mexican center-back was already over, America he still clung to the dream of reinforcing his defense. In the end, The puppywho descended with the Spanish in the last season of The leagueit was decided by Majorcaclub directed by the Mexican Javier Aguirre. It still lacks the parakeets agree with the pirates.
According to the portal Halftime, Blue Cross has an agreement to sign the Colombian from eintracht frankfurt from Germany. The sky blue team will have to pay a high cost for the striker’s letter. He Sniper of the daily record shared that the celestial are willing to pay eleven million euros.
after falling before Mazatlan and leave the Puebla As the last of the table, the helmsman submitted his resignation, which was accepted by the board of directors to put an end to the relationship. After the departure of Maple, Ricardo Carbajal and Luis Miguel Noriega They will remain as team interims.
Although The little rabbit has been left out of the last two calls for the Chivas and the rumors that put him out of the club’s plans to go to other squads like Lion either Pachucathe Serbian coach Veljko Paunovic He confessed that he does not want the attacker to leave the fold.
He Magician He made it clear that if he has not been present it is because of his lower level, so he has no problem with the rojiblanco captain. However, in the end he also revealed that if the World Cup wants to leave he will not stop him.
In his column of daily recordjournalist David Medrano revealed that The skinny met with the board of directors Puebla after the departure of Eduardo Arce. The helmsman knows the institution well having worked in it, but the leaders made it clear to him that they continue to analyze options and in the next few hours they will make the decision. Another name that sounds is The Chelis.
After not renewing his relationship with Lion, the Colombian is wanted by a team from Brazil. The Argentine journalist Cesar Luis Merlo revealed that the Santos F.C. He made a formal offer for the side, offering a contract until December 2024, awaiting his response.
The extreme was also related to the Independent Medellin from your country, but you prefer to stay abroad. It is expected that in the coming days he will resolve his situation.
During the League Cup 2023the Haitian was one of those who shone the most with the Nashville SC of the MLSreason for which he was probed in Mexican soccer. According to the information shared by Kerry Newsthe winger is on the radar of some Aztec clubs, such as Xolos of Tijuanabecause he is about to finish his contract with the runner-up of the League Cup in the month of December and its renewal has stalled.
At last Juarez Braves made the incorporation of the two players official, coming from the Workshops of Cordoba. The two develop as strikers, the first is Colombian and the second is Uruguayan.
According to ethical media, the technician of the Toluca is the primary option to drive the selection of Costa Ricawhich is in the hands of the interim Claudio Vivas. In years past, The Sele had contacts with Nacho without getting to anything concrete.
Regarding these rumors, the helmsman commented to teletic: “I am surprised, I have not received anything, it is true that some time ago there was a rapprochement with people from the Federation, but today there has been nothing. Right now I have a commitment to Toluca and normally I try not to get distracted, not to say that I am not interested, simply today I owe myself to Toluca and it deserves respect, but I am frank, I have not received any calls “.
The transfer specialist Fernando Esquivel revealed that two other names that are options for the helm of The fringe They are both Argentines. The first one is free, while the russian works as a commentator on TUDN.
