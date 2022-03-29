The peace negotiations between the delegations of Russia and Ukrainein istanbul in turkeywere concluded this Tuesday (29), as indicated by sources at the Ukrainian embassy in Ankara.

There are no confirmations so far whether the talks will continue on Wednesday (30), as initially planned.

With the negotiations, Ukraine, which had given up on opening humanitarian corridors due to the risk of Russian attack on civilians, made an agreement with the neighboring country to evacuate part of the population.

THE Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Iryna Vereshchukannounced this Tuesday (29) that the country’s government has negotiated with Russia the creation of three humanitarian corridors, which will be used to evacuate civilians from areas under attack.

the runners

The first of these routes will allow people to leave the southeastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, pass through the occupied Berdyansk municipality, and take them to Zaporizhzhia in the north, which is under the control of the Kiev government.

To make this journey, 34 buses were chartered, which will arrive in Mariupol on Tuesday night (29), according to Vereshchuk, in a message broadcast through Telegram.

The agency pointed out that more than 75,000 residents of Mariupol were evacuated to Zaporizhzhia, where they were all assisted to obtain accommodation and received basic necessities.

The second corridor is intended to allow the evacuation of residents of Melitopol, in the south. Over the course of a day’s travel, the transported civilians will also be taken to Zaporizhzhia.

Melitopol is occupied by Russian forces, which deposed the mayor, Ivan Fedorov, and installed a new administrative head, Galina Danillchenko.

The last corridor will connect Zaporizhzhia to Energodar in the south, a city that is also under the control of Russian troops.