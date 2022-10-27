Latest MLS transfer news: Wagner, Fuenzalida, Evander, Ettiene Jr, Cristiano, Savarese, Kitchen and more

The Major League Soccer season is about to end because this weekend the conference finals to finally carry out MLS Cup between the winner of National and the American.
And although the Qatar 2022 World Cup is at the door at the end of November and the beginning of December, there are already rumors of transfers in the mls.
Here the latest news:
It is known that the Portuguese is not comfortable in the Man Utd and the team is willing to let him go. Against this background, once again the North American clubs have put their hopes in being able to sign him.
There are three groups that want to contract him and are trying to convince him with ostentatious commercial agreements, the dispute is between Los Angeles F.C., Inter Miami F.C. Y The Los Angeles Galaxy.
The technician of F.C. Cincinnati, Pat Noonanhas accepted that keeping the Mexican-American in the team will be very complicated, after his great season, since he would be in the sights of European and Mexican teams.
“Because of his age and position, that of scorer, he will be someone who is in high demand, highly valued. I don’t expect him to be a part of this group.”he indicated.
The 24-year-old striker had 18 goals and eight assists on the campaign, signing a long-term contract until the end of 2025, with an option until 2026.
Portland Timbers signed a new long-term contract with the head coach, the club announced on Wednesday.
The agreement will keep the Venezuelan at least until the end of the 2025 season, with an option to stay until 2026.
After the Seattle Sounders did not renew him, the striker became low after four years; In addition to this, the side also says goodbye because he finished his contract and there was no intention of renewing it.
A few days ago, the current captain of the Catholic University indicated that he would say goodbye to the club, explaining that he does not want to retire, however, he would not play for another club in Chile.
After his good actions, El Chapa is in the sights of three teams from the mlsso said the journalist Rodrigo Quintana of 24 hours. Your options are Austin F.C., Sporting Kansas City Y Colorado Rapids.
Columbus Crew did not exercise his option on the winger and winger contract, while the winger concluded his contract.
The Haitian is eligible as a free agent and could generate interest in different squads of the mls.
Also, the defense Marlon Hairston contract ended, in addition to the contract options of Khalil Anibaba, Erik Hurtado Y James Igbekeme were not exercised, with the latter returning to Saragossa from Spain.
Charlotte F.C. made official the signing of a new contract for the coach until the end of the 2024 season. After having been the interim after the departure of Miguel Angel Ramirezit was decided to keep it.
“I am honored to be the head coach of Charlotte FC and to know that everyone at this club is aligned and prepared to move forward in 2023 as we build on the foundation we have built together this season.”said.
The Royal Salt Lake he turned down contract options for all three players, the defender and the two forwards. Next to them, the same thing happened with the midfielder Bret Halseythe defender Johan Kappelhof and the midfielder Nick Bessler.
The three veteran players of the Royal Salt Lake They are currently out of contract. However, the club is actively engaged with Silva about a possible long-term comeback, while also speaking with Gomez about his 2023 opportunity.
The loan agreement with the FC Augsburg of the Bundesliga for the Venezuelan international Cordova it will expire soon, although the club are currently still in talks regarding his transfer and contract options.
The midfielder of Columbus Crew retires at age 30 after nine years in the mls and a season as captain of the Heart of Midlothian from Scotland.
The last time he played was on July 24, 2021, then he underwent surgery in August to repair a herniated disc in his back, which caused nerve damage in his right leg, attempting the last 14 months to rehabilitate, without success, so he made the decision to say goodbye to the courts.
The midfielder of Vasco Da Gama is currently in the FC Midtjylland from Denmark, but is negotiating to play in the mls and the Portland Timbers would be his destiny, according to the journalist Tom Bogert.
The Brazilian is 24 years old.
According to the versions of different means, the German right side of the Philadelphia Union is in the sights of Leeds United of the premier league and could be transferred in the following summer market.
