The 2023 MLS season is on hiatus due to the League Cup 2023in which they face teams from the Liga MX.
In any case, some clubs are still strengthening for the second semester.
Here we leave you the latest news about the signings of the MLS:
The president of Workshops of Cordobathe Argentinian Andres Fassiassured this Friday to D-world that this same purpose would be defined if the Colombian would play in Mexico or in the MLS.
The striker had three offers in Mexico, not only from juarezapart from three others in American soccer, but in the end, Bravos will stay with your services.
The Venezuelan has disassociated himself from the Portland Timbers and has returned to his country. The right side will be training with the Portuguese FC until the end of the year, hoping to define his football future after remaining linked to the club of the lumberjacks between 2020 and 2023.
For a few weeks it was mentioned that the Italian could go to Bologna or other parts of Italy, however, no offers were made to the Toronto F.C.. Given this, the insider Tom Bogert ruled out that this could happen and that the midfielder will remain with the Italian club.
It is rumored that there is a veto for the striker, which is why he has been offered to the River Plate from Argentina. However, the National Athletic He denies that this veto exists, although the Colombian environment gives another version. Supposedly there is an interest on the part of Los Angeles FC.
Meanwhile, his representative, Rodry Rosettiindicated that they would not renew with the purslane in December.
new york red bulls is looking for a new technician for 2024, after Troy Lesesne will remain as interim. According to information from the journalist Fabrizio Romanoone of the alternatives is the Portuguese, who for a long time was an assistant to his compatriot Joseph Mourinho in it Tottenham and the Rome.
His experience in European soccer is one of the big reasons why the NYRB is betting on his arrival.
Given the decline of Sergio Camellohe real cadiz from Spain is thinking about the Colombian-American from F.C. Dallas. The Spanish team is thinking of requesting his transfer with a purchase option that reaches a maximum of five million euros, as they believe that the simple fact of playing in Europe would be attractive for him.
In accordance with Jeff Carlisleof ESPNthe 19-year-old attacker has aroused the interest of the Bologna of the A seriesfor which he has made an offer to the San Jose Earthquakes for the loan with the option to buy.
a year ago, the Stade Reims of the league 1 He also searched for it, but the proposal was rejected.
He Chelsea of England is in search of a new goalkeeper, therefore, they have in mind the goalkeeper of the New England Revolution.
For the signing of the Serbian, 20 million euros are requested, a figure that the Blues They will try to match.
“Chelsea presents a formal proposal for the Serbian goalkeeper. Negotiations are now ongoing.”indicated the journalist Fabrizio Romano.
