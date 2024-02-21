Therefore, the clubs continue to strengthen themselves to be able to fight for the title, which holds the Columbus Crew.

Here the latest transfer news from the MLS:

Our newest Angeleno ✍️ We have acquired Joseph Paintsil from Belgian Pro League side KRC Genk as a Designated Player and signed the forward to a four-year contract through the end of the 2027 MLS season. 📰: https://t.co/YE5zAFieZJ | @kinecta pic.twitter.com/Xt97QfRCif — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) February 21, 2024

He Inter Miami It has been tempting him for several seasons and everything indicates that the conditions would already be practically agreed upon, however, the announcement would not be until the end of the season.

THEY WANT TO TAKE IT!! 🇺🇾🚨 According to Víctor Díaz, Portland Timbers and FC Dallas are the clubs that are negotiating with América, to seek the signing of Jonathan Rodríguez. And “Cabecita” is ready to leave. THE END OF THE URUGUAYAN WITH AMERICA IS NEARING!! 🦅❌ pic.twitter.com/GRTcrB5V8j — 🦅GOD CUAUHTEMOC🦅 (@D1OSCuauhtemoc) February 18, 2024

Above all this, the Águilas coach, the Brazilian André Jardineindicated that he leaves the future of Cabecita in the hands of the board.

“We are excited to sign Jamar to a first-team contract. “We believe he was among the best fullbacks in the Draft when we selected him and we are satisfied with his performance throughout the preseason.”said the general manager Chris Leitch.

Mo Farsi. Mo Problems 🤷‍♂️ The Crew have signed 24-year-old defender Mohamed Farsi to a multi-year contract extension through the 2027 season.#Crew96 ✘ @Farsi_15 https://t.co/xzaug2TdsS — The Crew (@ColumbusCrew) February 21, 2024

⚽ Júnior Urso has more than 400 games of professional experience in the leagues of the United States, China and Brazil.

🗣 “Beyond his quality on the field, he knows what it takes to win in this league and has an excellent presence in the locker room”

https://t.co/RwBuOEPhDn — QuePasa MediaNetwork (@QuePasaMedia) February 22, 2024

“We are delighted to finalize the signing after a successful trial with us during pre-season. “He arrived in good shape and had an immediate impact on the team.”indicated the general manager Zoran Krneta it's a statement.

Houston Dynamo 2 sign defender Obafemi Awodesu pic.twitter.com/5it1xOFmnR — sammbonu (@Sammbonu) February 19, 2024

🚨Federico Redondo is a new reinforcement for Inter Miami. Argentinos already has the transfer contracts under the conditions it requested: he leaves in exchange for US$8M (bonuses included) and has a capital gain of 15% left.

*️⃣Once you have passed the medical review, you will sign until… pic.twitter.com/04SSHncPsD — César Luis Merlo (@CLMerlo) February 20, 2024

The Herons will disburse some 7 million 500 thousand dollars, while The Seedbed of the World will keep 15 percent of the capital gain in the event of a future sale.

This Wednesday he completed the medical exams and if he passes them he will sign a contract for three or four years.

Kevin Long has completed a permanent move to MLS side FC Toronto for an undisclosed fee. 🇨🇦✍️✅ All the best, Long! 💙#BCFC || @EverythingBCFC pic.twitter.com/b00OmL2Rhj — Everything BCFC (@EverythingBCFC) February 20, 2024

He helped #BuildTheLegacy NOW HE'S #FORTHECROWN 👑 We have signed @crownlegacyfc's Iuri Tavares to a first team contract! pic.twitter.com/iUClOcojs4 — Charlotte FC (@CharlotteFC) February 20, 2024

🚨 Houston Dynamo announced the contractual renewal of Adalberto Carrasquilla ‼️ pic.twitter.com/CpSIc2CcKE — Luis Omar Tapia (@LuisOmarTapia) February 19, 2024

Victor Ulloa retires after 13-year MLS career!🤝 Victor Ulloa has retired from professional soccer, the longtime MLS midfielder announced. Ulloa spent 13 seasons in MLS after initially joining FC Dallas as a homegrown player.

–#soccer #VictorUlloa #futpost #FIFA #FCDallas pic.twitter.com/zl1WDR6tAc — FutPost (@fut_post) February 20, 2024