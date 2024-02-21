The 2024 season of the Major League Soccer started this Wednesday with the duel between Inter Miami and Royal Salt Lake at the DRV PNK Stadium, to continue the day next Saturday, February 24 and Sunday, February 25.
Therefore, the clubs continue to strengthen themselves to be able to fight for the title, which holds the Columbus Crew.
Here the latest transfer news from the MLS:
As mentioned last week, The Los Angeles Galaxy added to the forward of Ghana as Franchise Player, the Mexican's replacement Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez. The African comes from KRC Genk from Belgium, although for now it will not be available until you receive your International Transfer Certificate and visa.
The Croatian will not renew his contract with him real Madrid. In accordance with All Transfersthe midfielder has a very important proposal from Saudi Arabian football on the table, but according to sources close to the portal, that alternative is completely ruled out.
He Inter Miami It has been tempting him for several seasons and everything indicates that the conditions would already be practically agreed upon, however, the announcement would not be until the end of the season.
It is known that the Uruguayan forward of the America from Mexico has been sought by the Portland Timbers and FC DallasFurthermore, they try to tempt him knowing that he has a lot of competition on the left side.
Above all this, the Águilas coach, the Brazilian André Jardineindicated that he leaves the future of Cabecita in the hands of the board.
San Jose Earthquakes He signed the defender until the 2024 season with the option to renew until 2025 and 2027.
“We are excited to sign Jamar to a first-team contract. “We believe he was among the best fullbacks in the Draft when we selected him and we are satisfied with his performance throughout the preseason.”said the general manager Chris Leitch.
Columbus Crew announced the signing of the 24-year-old right-back with a contract extension until the 2027 season with an option for 2028. The new agreement is a reward for the Canadian's excellent progress, where he went from being a substitute to the Columbus Crew 2 to win the MLS Cup in 18 months.
Charlotte F.C. signed the midfielder until 2024 with an option until 2025, from the Orlando City.
“We are delighted to finalize the signing after a successful trial with us during pre-season. “He arrived in good shape and had an immediate impact on the team.”indicated the general manager Zoran Krneta it's a statement.
Houston Dynamo signed the defender and midfielder on a short-term loan from Dynamo 2. Awodesu He recently signed for Dynamo 2 for the 2024 season with an option for 2025 and Gonzalez re-signed earlier this year to extend through 2025.
The Argentine will leave Argentinos Juniors and will fly to the United States to become a new player of the Inter Miamias indicated by the newspaper Ole.
The Herons will disburse some 7 million 500 thousand dollars, while The Seedbed of the World will keep 15 percent of the capital gain in the event of a future sale.
This Wednesday he completed the medical exams and if he passes them he will sign a contract for three or four years.
The defender signed with Toronto F.C. for an undisclosed fee. The Irishman, 33 years old, was contracted from Birmingham City from England.
Charlotte F.C. announced the signing of the talented forward, from the MLS NEXT Pro, thus reinforcing their offensive line with a rising star. The African attacker has international experience after playing with the national team Cape Verde.
Inter Miami transferred the Brazilian midfielder and former captain to Botafogo from Brazil for a fee of 2.8 million dollars.
Houston Dynamo signed the Panamanian midfielder with a new contract until the 2025 campaign with options until 2026 and 2027.
He New York City FC signed the Serbian forward, from the Serbian giant Red Star of Belgradewith a contract until 2028 with an option to 2029. The team spent approximately 8.6 million dollars to acquire his services, as indicated Tom Bogert of TheAthletic.
The Mexican-American has confirmed his retirement from professional football at the age of 31, after having last played in the Inter Miami.
After two seasons in the MLS with the Chicago Firethe Mexican winger will experience a new stage in his career returning to the Liga MX with Braves of Juarez. The border club shared a video with the best moments of the offensive player during his time at the club. Atlas.
