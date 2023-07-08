The 2023 Major League Soccer season continues, however, the Stove Football continues to rise, with several clubs trying to sign players who can compete against the future star of the competition, the Argentine Lionel Messi of the inter miami.
Here are the latest transfer news from the MLS:
He New York City F.C. launched an offer for the Brazilian from psg. According to information provided by the media ‘The Secret Scout’NYCFC’s main objective is to acquire the striker’s services, although the amount they put on the table was not disclosed.
The Mexican will not have the chance to play alongside Messi in it inter miami, because it does not enter into the team’s plans. After the draw against Columbus CrewThe Joker made it publicly known that he was left out as one of the Franchise Players. The attacker is the second highest paid of the herons and his contract was still valid, so for now his future is unknown, however, the interest of some teams from Mexico and the Los Angeles Galaxy.
The Chilean put an end to his adventure in the Al Wasl of the United Arab Emirates and will now return to the MLS to wear the jacket of the Sporting Kansas City. The midfielder had two good seasons with the Wizards between 2018 and 2019, which is why they bet on his return.
“I am very happy to return to the league, to the club, I had a great experience when I was here and I have always felt very welcome”he declared.
Supposedly the daily ASthe Venezuelan would be one of the players who would leave the inter miami for the second half of the season, since the Argentine coach Gerardo Martino would have decided that it also has no place just like pizarro. The Spanish media reported that El Tata would have already communicated his plans to the Florida team and the board would have already notified the players that they are not included in the project. Just like the Mexican, the striker would be arriving at the Los Angeles Galaxy.
On the other hand, other media ensure that it will be maintained and it only remains to see how the matter evolves.
He new york red bulls transferred the Venezuelan midfielder to Toulouse FC of the league 1 from France.
“We want to thank Cristian for his commitment to the club over the last six seasons. He always represented the club in a great way, both on and off the pitch, and we wish him and his family the best in the next step in his career.”said jochen scheniderhead of the sports department of the New York team.
Another exculé is on the radar of the inter miami. The signing would be free, since he currently does not have a team, after having left the Vissel Kobe from Japan. People say that the herons They are willing to offer them a contract of 30 million per season. However, The Spanish Fantasmita would also have received offers from Saudi Arabia, from where they would probably offer him a juicier contract.
Los Angeles FC announced the transfer of the striker to CF Montreal, in exchange for a record figure in General Allocation Funds. The current champion received 1.75 million dollars in exchange for the Ghanaian.
After his good level in the Libertadores Cup, the forward is sounded by the foreigner. The Paraguayan representative, Regis Marquesannounced that he will speak with clubs in his country, then he will speak with the olympiathe club where the attacker is a member, and finally he will chat with the foreign offers of Brazil and the MLS.
El Taty, who spent the last season with the Girona from Spain, returned to New York Cityowner of his letter, but again he would have another chance in Europe, since he is wanted by the lazio of Italy and the Benfica From Portugal.
The Argentine striker could have a new European adventure.
