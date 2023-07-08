Here are the latest transfer news from the MLS:

🚨💣🇺🇸 BOMB: NEYMAR RECEIVED AN OFFER FROM MLS! New York City wants to sign the Brazilian who belongs to the #PSG to compete before the arrival of #Messi to the #InterMiami. According to The Secret Scout, City Football Group Limited, a conglomerate of clubs based in several countries… pic.twitter.com/THEnkoCQ2A — 90min in Spanish (@90minEspanol) July 7, 2023

🚨BREAKING: Rodolfo Pizarro The Mexican confirmed in the mixed zone that he will not continue with Inter Miami. He added that he has offers in Liga MX, so he is the main destination for him. There is interest from a couple of MLS clubs as well. pic.twitter.com/KLLlP6KtDU —Kery!News (@KeryNews) July 5, 2023

Felipe Gutierrez returns to MLS Sporting Kansas City after passing through the United Arab Emirates. pic.twitter.com/nH2nZ1ERN3 – Chilean Premier League (@AbranCancha8) July 6, 2023

“I am very happy to return to the league, to the club, I had a great experience when I was here and I have always felt very welcome”he declared.

Josef Martínez will not leave Inter Miami, this is due to both technical and club decisions. They count on him. It is also valid to confirm that he is not a franchise player and has a “no trade” clause that does not allow the team player to be changed, something usual in MLS, MLB, etc. pic.twitter.com/8Sp0gbAkd9 — Marie Ferro (@marieferro98) July 7, 2023

On the other hand, other media ensure that it will be maintained and it only remains to see how the matter evolves.

🚨[OFICIAL] Cristian Cásseres was announced as a new reinforcement for Toulouse.

*️⃣Arrives definitively after passing through New York Red Bulls. He signed a contract until June 2027. pic.twitter.com/hvq3XXahrw — César Luis Merlo (@CLMerlo) July 7, 2023

“We want to thank Cristian for his commitment to the club over the last six seasons. He always represented the club in a great way, both on and off the pitch, and we wish him and his family the best in the next step in his career.”said jochen scheniderhead of the sports department of the New York team.

🚨🤯 Andrés Iniesta received a PROPOSAL from Inter Miami. Via @rac1. pic.twitter.com/oHMAHeZhh6 — Soccer Attack (@AtaqueFutbolero) July 4, 2023

A message from our new attacker 👊 Kwadwo Opoku is ready to get started. #CFMTL pic.twitter.com/QvQkH6Nb1p — CF Montreal (@cfmontreal) July 6, 2023

🔝🔥 Guillermo Paiva, in the eleventh ideal of the week in the CONMEBOL Libertadores 2023.#OlimpiaMiOrgullo ⚪️⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/ebd2JnJLle — King Olympia 👑 (@ElReyOpy) June 30, 2023

He was born in Mendoza, Argentina on October 3, 1998. He closed his Instagram account 2 weeks ago for missing a one-on-one against Barcelona. Today, at the age of 24, he scored 4 goals for Real Madrid. With you, Valentín “Taty” Castellanos. pic.twitter.com/nMhyZNV5qr – SoccerFacts (@FulvoFactos) April 25, 2023

The Argentine striker could have a new European adventure.