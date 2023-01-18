The 2022 Major League Soccer season came to an end with the championship of Los Angeles FC. And now with the arrival of a new year, the clubs of the North American league are already beginning to think about their moves for the 2023 campaign.
Here are the latest transfer news from the MLS:
The Mexican had to return with the Real Betis upon termination of your loan with the braga from Portugal, however, does not enter into the plans of the Spanish team and is looking for accommodation.
From Mexico, the Americathe club that formed him, raised his hand, but rejected his requests to pay two million dollars, for which he now points to tigerswho has no qualms about fulfilling his conditions.
It was mentioned that the MLS He was also behind his pace, however, his high salary is also an impediment. According to the journalist Tom Bogertthere are still interested parties, such as the Houston Dynamobut the salary is the big problem, since it would have to arrive as Designated Player and be open to it being on loan, apart from that they would not be open to disbursing so much on a player who has not had so many minutes.
The Uruguayan of Orlando City would be in the sights of Arsenal from England.
The Uruguayan forward revealed with 90min that, prior to the Qatar 2022 World Cup, there was contact by the Gunners to try to sign him, however, due to the fair, these approaches cooled down.
Facing the 2023 season, the coach of the charlotte fc, christian lattanzioruled out the Peruvian to continue in their ranks.
Therefore, the winger must seek accommodation in another squad, even though he has a valid contract until the end of 2023, with an option to extend it until 2024.
The technical assistant for the selection of The Savior and until now in charge of youth teams, confirmed that he was signed by the Chicago Fire to assume the role of technical assistant in an agreement that, according to what he said in a statement, will allow him to continue working with FESFUT but ‘in a minor role’.
The Chicago Fire sold the Colombian striker to astonville from England for 18 million dollars, plus another four million dollars for accessories.
The Honduran is on trial with the New York City F.C.. Since January 12, he has been working on the preseason of the club led by the English coach Nick Cushingwho personally called him to join the work.
The catracho was the goalscorer for the NYCFC second team last season in the competition MLS Next Pro by achieving 15 goals in 18 duels.
San Jose Earthquakes signed the veteran to a new contract toward the end of the 2023 season, with an option for 2024.
The 27-year-old defender returns to Terremoto as the player with the most games played at the club, after the midfielder retired Shea Salinas.
He will be the first in history to play his first ten professional seasons with the Quakes.
After not renewing the contract with the atlanta unitedthe Venezuelan is one signature away from reaching the inter miami.
According to the journalist Cesar Luis Merlothe striker would have passed the rigorous medical examinations and it is a matter of hours before he is made official as a new reinforcement for Las Garzas.
After not extending his bond with the New York Citythe Peruvian defender has not found a club, however, he has chances to go to Girona of Spain, so he mentioned it Gianluca DiMarzioItalian journalist.
The St.Louis City acquired the midfielder from astonville for a two-year contract through the 2024 season with an option through 2025 and 2026.
The Honduran striker continues training with the Sporting Kansas City with the illusion of convincing and being able to sign a contract.
The player token belongs to the Royal Spainbut his signing could be defined this or next week, after a friendly duel against him Portland Timbers.
The Columbus Crew signed the 31-year-old striker from Aberdeen F.C. from Scotland, on a two-year contract with an option for a third.
The FCU Craiova from Romania is interested in the left back of the FC Cincinnatias revealed by the media pro sport from that country.
The media reveals that the directors of the Romanian team have the Costa Rican World Cup player as their main objective.
The Colombian was a key player for the championship of Los Angeles FC and therefore it would be on the radar of other teams.
According to the journalist Tom BogertChicho wants to renew his relationship with a better salary, apart from LAFC rejected an initial offer from Al Ahli from Saudi Arabia, which put three million dollars on the table, with the Angelenos asking for 6.5 million dollars.
The Ecuadorian of FC Augsburg of Germany was absent from the team’s training sessions at the beginning of the month, obtaining his release and is now in negotiations with the San Jose Earthquakes.
The Colombian striker cali america attracts the attention of the outside, as announced by the journalist Julian Capera of ESPN.
“América de Cali has received recent inquiries from Orlando City and Krasnodar (Russia) about the striker”reported.
The intention of the managers is to have him this semester and consider options in June.
The corinthians from Brazil is looking for the Colombian from Portland Timbersindicated the journalist andre hernan.
The North American club is willing to trade the 31-year-old right-back, but is looking for financial compensation to loan him out.
The defender of Real Madrid He is fed up with his eternal role as a substitute, so he would be looking for new airs, the most striking is the Bayern Munich from Germany.
In addition to this, he has other suitors such as The Los Angeles Galaxythe Rome and the Juventusas well as other sets of the premier league.
Minnesota United finalized the transfer to acquire the young Swedish centre-back from AFC Eskilstuna, of the second division of that country. He is acquired under the MLS Under-22 initiative.
