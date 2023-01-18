Here are the latest transfer news from the MLS:

From Mexico, the Americathe club that formed him, raised his hand, but rejected his requests to pay two million dollars, for which he now points to tigerswho has no qualms about fulfilling his conditions.

It was mentioned that the MLS He was also behind his pace, however, his high salary is also an impediment. According to the journalist Tom Bogertthere are still interested parties, such as the Houston Dynamobut the salary is the big problem, since it would have to arrive as Designated Player and be open to it being on loan, apart from that they would not be open to disbursing so much on a player who has not had so many minutes.

The Uruguayan forward revealed with 90min that, prior to the Qatar 2022 World Cup, there was contact by the Gunners to try to sign him, however, due to the fair, these approaches cooled down.

Therefore, the winger must seek accommodation in another squad, even though he has a valid contract until the end of 2023, with an option to extend it until 2024.

✍️ ✅ Gerson Perez (@GersonPerezDT) to the @MLS as a technical assistant @iChicagofirefc Despite this, he will continue to be linked to the work of @LaSelecta_SLV in a smaller capacity. @ESPN_JorgeRamos . pic.twitter.com/yh1LWSxCDm — Mauricio Rivas (@RIVASMAU) January 18, 2023

Aston Villa announced the signing of Jhon Durán, a 19-year-old Colombian striker from the Chicago Fire ‼️ pic.twitter.com/iX2zAptI5y — Luis Omar Tapia (@LuisOmarTapia) January 16, 2023

The catracho was the goalscorer for the NYCFC second team last season in the competition MLS Next Pro by achieving 15 goals in 18 duels.

✔️ OFFICIAL: @SJEarthquakes announced that defenseman Tommy Thompson has signed a new contract for the 2023 season, with an option for 2024. pic.twitter.com/D3gPTF2mly —MLS Rollins (@MLSRollins) January 17, 2023

The 27-year-old defender returns to Terremoto as the player with the most games played at the club, after the midfielder retired Shea Salinas.

He will be the first in history to play his first ten professional seasons with the Quakes.

🆗 Josef Martínez will be a player of the @InterMiamiCF. He has already passed the medical exams and will sign for one year, with the option to extend for another year. (@CLMerlo) pic.twitter.com/oxX6Q1btMw —MLS Rollins (@MLSRollins) January 15, 2023

According to the journalist Cesar Luis Merlothe striker would have passed the rigorous medical examinations and it is a matter of hours before he is made official as a new reinforcement for Las Garzas.

It’s not just Boca Juniors: Girona is interested in Alexander Callens, according to journalist Gianluca Di Marzio. Will it arrive in Argentina or Spain? pic.twitter.com/jBxWaAOw4W – Pulso Sports Peru (@PulsoSportsPeru) January 18, 2023

Donate deal 🤝! Indiana Vasilev has joined #stlcitysc! Vassilev is signed to a two-year contract through the end of the 2024 MLS regular season with option years in 2025 and 2026. pic.twitter.com/3f5RNk4M9l — Manuel Veth (@ManuelVeth) January 17, 2023

Yeison Mejía with Sporting Kansas 👀 pic.twitter.com/42Ziwv1CD3 – HNFútbolTV 📺 (@HNFutbolTV) January 10, 2023

The player token belongs to the Royal Spainbut his signing could be defined this or next week, after a friendly duel against him Portland Timbers.

🚨 Forward Christian Ramírez 🇺🇸 is very close to returning from Aberdeen 🏴 to the #MLS to play in #Crew96. ℹ [@SoccerInsider] pic.twitter.com/8ZOs6vC775 — Rincon MLS (@RinconMLS) January 14, 2023

The media reveals that the directors of the Romanian team have the Costa Rican World Cup player as their main objective.

👂👀 Arango is waiting to sign his renewal, although he does not refuse to listen to proposals from other MLS teams Will it change scenery? 👇 https://t.co/t2TSfyp3zK – Futbolred.com (@futbolred) January 12, 2023

According to the journalist Tom BogertChicho wants to renew his relationship with a better salary, apart from LAFC rejected an initial offer from Al Ahli from Saudi Arabia, which put three million dollars on the table, with the Angelenos asking for 6.5 million dollars.

📌🔍 América de Cali has received recent inquiries from Orlando City 🇺🇸 and Krasnodar 🇷🇺 for forward Daniel Mosquera. In principle, the intention of the managers is to have him this semester and consider options in June. pic.twitter.com/SEayvZKaXL — Julian Capera (@JulianCaperaB) January 17, 2023

“América de Cali has received recent inquiries from Orlando City and Krasnodar (Russia) about the striker”reported.

The intention of the managers is to have him this semester and consider options in June.

The North American club is willing to trade the 31-year-old right-back, but is looking for financial compensation to loan him out.

In addition to this, he has other suitors such as The Los Angeles Galaxythe Rome and the Juventusas well as other sets of the premier league.