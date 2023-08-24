The 2023 MLS season resumed following the completion of the League Cup 2023in which they faced teams from the Liga MX.
Some clubs are still strengthening for the second semester.
Here we leave you the latest news about the signings of the MLS:
He Chicago Fire announced the two as assistant coaches of the Greek Frank Klopas for the remainder of the 2023 season.
“Niko and Theo’s experience brings something extremely beneficial to the group as we focus on finishing the season in the best possible way. More importantly, they are not only excellent coaches but also excellent people who embody the values of the club.”said the head coach, Frank Klopas.
With a combined 48 years of experience as players and coaches, the two were most recently part of the national team of Cyprus. Together they led the team to a 1-0 victory against Slovenia in the Group Phase of the qualification for the 2022 World Cup.
He New England Revolution agreed to sell the goalkeeper to Chelsea of the premier league. The Serbian will contribute 17.5 million dollars with possible complements that will make the agreement the most expensive transfer of a goalkeeper in the history of the MLS.
It is expected that Blues make their transfer official in the week, after passing the medical tests, in order to sign for seven years with the option of an eighth, according to reports.
Precisely with the arrival of Petrovic to the Chelseaa door has been opened for the Czech goalkeeper, who currently does not have a club after having played for the last time with the Huddersfield Town.
According to The Athletic, New England Revolutionwho sold his goalkeeper to the Blueswould be making an effort to close the European.
During the League Cup 2023the Haitian was one of those who shone the most with the Nashville SCreason for which he was probed in Mexican soccer.
According to information shared by Kerry Newsthe winger is on the radar of some Aztec clubs because he is about to end his contract with the runner-up of the League Cup in the month of December and its renewal has stalled.
He University Sports has the intention of signing the attacker of the Seattle Sounders Being willing to make a strong investment in order to guarantee goals, it is even said that some businessmen would donate a significant amount of money to reinforce the squad, having to pay the Peruvian. The Cream Squad hopes that The Green Delirium give it up, lacking that La Pulga wants to return to his country.
He Portland Timbers He decided to end his contractual relationship with the Venezuelan coach, after running the risk of not qualifying for the Playoffs for the second consecutive year.
The assistant technician Miles Joseph he will take charge of the first team on an interim basis for the remainder of the season.
Before signing with Deportivo Alajuelense from Costa Rica, the Salvadoran striker was in the crosshairs of the MLSprecisely from atlanta unitedas well as the Portland Timbers and the Chicago Fire II.
“There were contacts with the MLS but in the end nothing concrete was reached”indicated the attacker.
Finally, he revealed that the Oakland Roots of the USL made a formal offer.
