Some clubs are still strengthening for the second semester.

Here we leave you the latest news about the signings of the MLS:

🚨 Staff News 🚨 Chicago Fire FC announced that head coach Frank Klopas has named Nikolaos Kostenoglou and Theodoros Antonopoulos as assistant coaches for the remainder of 2023. — Chicago Fire FC (@VamosFire) August 17, 2023

“Niko and Theo’s experience brings something extremely beneficial to the group as we focus on finishing the season in the best possible way. More importantly, they are not only excellent coaches but also excellent people who embody the values ​​of the club.”said the head coach, Frank Klopas.

With a combined 48 years of experience as players and coaches, the two were most recently part of the national team of Cyprus. Together they led the team to a 1-0 victory against Slovenia in the Group Phase of the qualification for the 2022 World Cup.

🚨❗Djordje Petrović new Chelsea goalkeeper for €16m fee. He will compete with Robert Sánchez 🔵 pic.twitter.com/Yw5r9VRnjl — Vickroder (@Vickroder) August 21, 2023

It is expected that Blues make their transfer official in the week, after passing the medical tests, in order to sign for seven years with the option of an eighth, according to reports.

👀 #NERevs I would be thinking of Tomáš Vaclík 🇨🇿 as Djordje Petrovic’s replacement. ➡️ The 34-year-old Czech goalkeeper is free after passing through Huddersfield 🏴 . ℹ️ @SethMan31 pic.twitter.com/xNQCwnEYwR — Rincon MLS (@RinconMLS) August 21, 2023

According to The Athletic, New England Revolutionwho sold his goalkeeper to the Blueswould be making an effort to close the European.

The Haitian-American Fafa Picault would have several offers from the @LigaBBVAMXthe winger would have already been sought in Mexico in 2022 and after the Leagues Cup interest increased. Miguel Herrera declared that they are looking for “people from above” Would you like to see it in #Xolos? pic.twitter.com/vG1HCY2jQu — Xoloitzcuintle Space (@Xoloitcuintle) August 24, 2023

According to information shared by Kerry Newsthe winger is on the radar of some Aztec clubs because he is about to end his contract with the runner-up of the League Cup in the month of December and its renewal has stalled.

́, ! ⚽️🎉 Today is Raúl Ruidíaz Misitich’s birthday, striker who was national champion with the Ⓤ in 2009 and 2013. Congratulations, “Flea”! 🔝🇵🇪#WithTheUHastaElFinal pic.twitter.com/CDoHhZXvYE — University (@University) July 25, 2023

NEWS: #RCTID and Head Coach Gio Savarese part ways. pic.twitter.com/Uuj7SpaY5y — Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 22, 2023

The assistant technician Miles Joseph he will take charge of the first team on an interim basis for the remainder of the season.

🚨Test in Alajuelense 🚨 Former U-17 captain and former Chalatenango player, Walter Menjívar, will spend 15 days on trial with the Alajuelense Sports League in search of a place in the U-21 team. 🔉 “It’s 15 days. I’m leaving tomorrow with Leo”, confirms the player. pic.twitter.com/DZzkdi5T3f — Josue Valiente (@JosueValiente47) August 22, 2023

“There were contacts with the MLS but in the end nothing concrete was reached”indicated the attacker.

Finally, he revealed that the Oakland Roots of the USL made a formal offer.