Here are the latest transfer news from the MLS:

🚨The 🇻🇪 Abel Caputo, captain of Inter Miami 2, terminated his contract and will play for the Tampa Bay Rowdies.

*️⃣The midfielder, who can also play as a defender, signs until the end of the year with the USL Championship team. pic.twitter.com/5TMcqEkqPr — César Luis Merlo (@CLMerlo) July 28, 2023

🚨 Julián Fernández agreed, in word, his arrival at NYCFC 🇺🇸. 👉 Vélez sells 100% of the token for US$5M + US$1.5M in bonus and keeps a 15% capital gain. i ️The left-handed winger ✍️ contract until June 2028. pic.twitter.com/lW1BaDPKBn — Lautaro Gill (@LautaroGill14) July 27, 2023

After passing the medical review, the midfielder will sign a contract until June 2028.

Sergio Ramos could also reach the MLS. 🤯 LAFC wants to revive the Barcelona-Real Madrid rivalry in the #MLSenFOX and would be close to signing the Spanish defender. pic.twitter.com/Lp82yEgqHb – FOX Sports (@FOXDeportes) July 28, 2023

🚨 EXCL. I can confirm that there is NOTHING between LAFC and Hirving Lozano. Close sources mention that the contact was weeks ago, but that today Hirving is closer to renewing than going to the MLS. pic.twitter.com/AzmhnlzHVy — Fernando Esquivel 🐦 (@fer_esquivel22) July 28, 2023

The two-time World Cup player would not enter into the plans of the napolithat is why they put North American soccer as their next destination, however, the Premier League Is another option.

According w sportsthe Tuzo youth squad and Los Angeles FC They are close to reaching an agreement, without knowing figures, but it would be a four-year contract. Saudi Arabia has also approached the striker, however, it is not in his interest.

🚨 Cristian Olivera is one step away from being a new MLS LAFC player. 🤝🏼 There is a word agreement. The last details will be defined in the next few hours. The pass to Racing was dropped because Almería changed the conditions. pic.twitter.com/dHAOVmlxtp – Nicolas Saavedra (@NicoSaavedra_) July 28, 2023

OFFICIAL: Fernando Álvarez is a new Montreal FC player. Final sale for 1 million dollars. Sign contract until 2025 with the following two, in 2026 and 2027 optional. Great job by his agent Jeevi Rai, in a move to further his career. pic.twitter.com/FugFNlM1hK —Kery Ruiz (@KeryNews) July 28, 2023

The defender joins until 2025, with an option until 2026 and 2027.

MATCH MVP! 🇭🇳⚡️ 📊 Alenis Vargas in the victory (7-1) against Vancouver Whitecaps 2:

⚽️ Goal

🅰️ Assistance

💪🏽 Penalty won pic.twitter.com/oCxc9R7PQW – HondurasFútbolTV 📺 (@HNFutbolTV) July 3, 2023

🇺🇸 #NewYorkCity obtains the loan of the American midfielder Andrés Perea (22 | #PhiladelphiaUnion) until the end of the season for €272,000. pic.twitter.com/DlCeVnMCwk — Mercatosphere (@mercatosphere) July 28, 2023

🇿🇦 Cassius Mailula is a pacy, versatile attacker who can play all across the frontline. Dangerous in transition, he uses both feet well, and gets into good goal-scoring positions. But he’s young and has only played one full season of top-flight football. Room to grow and improve. pic.twitter.com/BvXt0jpcoe — Total TFC (@Total_TFC) July 28, 2023

“We are delighted. It will bring us a new dimension with its versatility, its dynamism and its finish.”said the general manager Jason Hernandez.

🇺🇸 #LosAngelesFC obtains the loan of the Bulgarian midfielder Filip Krastev (21 | #Lommel_SK) until June 2024 with a purchase option. pic.twitter.com/w5xpBBC5mG — Mercatosphere (@mercatosphere) July 27, 2023

The deal for the 21-year-old footballer will run until June 2024, which includes a purchase option.

HEADING TO THE MLS! José Fajardo 🇵🇦 has everything ready to play for DC United of the MLS 🏆🇺🇸. The Panamanian reached an agreement to dissociate himself from Cusco FC 🇵🇪, which owns 50% of the player’s file, and will add his fifth club in his career. pic.twitter.com/mxrjO8NlLi – ESPN Peru (@ESPNPeru) July 26, 2023

The player reached an agreement to disassociate himself from the Cusco FC from Peru, which owns 50 percent of its token.