The 2023 Major League Soccer season has entered a hiatus due to the League Cup 2023where they face Liga MX, however, the transfer market continues for the second half of the year.
Here are the latest transfer news from the MLS:
The Venezuelan, captain of the inter miami 2terminated his contract and will play in the Tampa Bay Rowdies. The midfielder, who can also play defense, signs until the end of the year with the team of the USL Championship.
According to the journalist Cesar Luis Merlothe Argentine is a new reinforcement of the New York City F.C.since they bought the pass for Velez Sarsfield at five million dollars plus 1.5 in bonuses with goals met.
After passing the medical review, the midfielder will sign a contract until June 2028.
After putting an end to his path with the psg, the Spanish is a free agent. For some time the possible arrival of him to the MLS and now some media say that Los Angeles FC they would be aiming to take the defender, even if the flamenco of Brazil also wants it.
The Mexicans have been reinforcements for teams from the MLS in recent years, that is why it is mentioned that El Chucky would be in the orbit of the league.
The two-time World Cup player would not enter into the plans of the napolithat is why they put North American soccer as their next destination, however, the Premier League Is another option.
According w sportsthe Tuzo youth squad and Los Angeles FC They are close to reaching an agreement, without knowing figures, but it would be a four-year contract. Saudi Arabia has also approached the striker, however, it is not in his interest.
The Uruguayan striker leaves the UD Almeria of Spain and its destination is the MLSDespite the efforts of the racing from Argentina and the National from Uruguay, who could not compete against the figures offered by the North Americans. His team will be LAFCwho put five million euros and a contract for five years.
This Friday, the CF Montreal announced the arrival of the Colombian-Mexican, from Pachuca de la MX League. He stood out in the U-20 World Cup in Argentina as one of the best central defenders in the tournament, in addition to the advantage of his US citizenship.
The defender joins until 2025, with an option until 2026 and 2027.
This Thursday and Friday the Honduran soccer player was training with the first team of the Sporting Kansas City. At the age of 19, he was promoted to the franchise’s all-star roster after appearing in the second team that plays in the MLS Next Pro. The right winger would be close to making his debut.
He New York City F.C. incorporated the midfielder, on loan from the Philadelphia Union until the end of the 2023 season. In exchange for the 22-year-old player, The Union will receive $300,000 in General Allocation Funds by 2024.
Toronto F.C. acquired the forward of the sundownscoming from mamelodi from South Africa. The South African’s contract runs until the end of 2026, with an option for 2027.
“We are delighted. It will bring us a new dimension with its versatility, its dynamism and its finish.”said the general manager Jason Hernandez.
LAFC acquired the Bulgarian midfielder, who arrives on loan from the Lommel SK of the Second Division of Belgium.
The deal for the 21-year-old footballer will run until June 2024, which includes a purchase option.
The Panamanian forward would have everything arranged to move to the MLS and join the ranks of D.C. United.
The player reached an agreement to disassociate himself from the Cusco FC from Peru, which owns 50 percent of its token.
After the injury that sidelined him from the rest of the tournament in the MLSit was mentioned that The Los Angeles Galaxy He offered it to Rayados de Monterrey in exchange for the Argentine Rogelio Funes Mori. For now, nothing else has been mentioned about the possibility of barter.
