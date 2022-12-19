Latest MLS transfer news: Franco, Vargas, Jhegson, Touré, Adeniran, Cornelius, Beitashour and much more

Here are the latest transfer news from the MLS:

The Spanish newspaper Sports world announced that the world champion has decided to embark on a new professional adventure in the United States, very possibly with the inter miamisince he maintained contact with said group.

His representative, kurt morsinkhas been receiving several calls, however, what would stop the defender from leaving is that he has a current contract with millionaires of Colombia, which has a clause of two million dollars, which ends on December 31, 2023.

OFFICIAL: Víctor Vázquez from Barcelona changes teams in the US MLS. return to @TorontoFC from @LAGalaxy https://t.co/310bPvF4En pic.twitter.com/TWemXFk5ov – Daily MDB (@MDBdiario) December 17, 2022

The midfielder commented: “I am very happy to return home. I’m looking forward to seeing you all again and playing in front of all of you on those special nights at BMO Field.”.

The midfielder comes from The Los Angeles Galaxy.

#RealSaltLake re-sign center back #MarceloSilva ✍🏻📈 📣 The 33-year-old Uruguayan defender’s new deal runs through the 2023 #MLS season.

📊 #silva has four goals in 112 league games for #RSLoriginally signing for the Claret-and-Cobalt in July 2017.https://t.co/7Guj5xwXEc — MLSITALY (@mlsitaly) December 16, 2022

“I am very happy and excited to continue my career with this team and this city”expressed the central defender.

On will be repealed in 2023! 👊 Agreement of one and two years of option for James Pantemis >>> https://t.co/n9mptrH3KF James Pantemis signs new contract for the 2023 season, with two option years >>> https://t.co/2pl9nRuMkS#CFMTL pic.twitter.com/oyiT2KuNCr — CF Montreal (@cfmontreal) December 16, 2022

“We wanted to make sure we kept him with us for several years and we are very happy that he has agreed to continue being a part of our project”said the vice president Olivier Renard.

Steven Beitashour, a naturalized Iranian American, renews his contract with the Colorado Rapids (MLS) for 2023 pic.twitter.com/DYrxUUixJt — Iranian Football 🇮🇷🇧🇷 (@FutebolIraniano) December 13, 2022

General manager Padraig Smith believes that the Iranian could return to play a vital role and is confident that his qualities will contribute a lot.

On the other hand, they also announced that the loan of the Chilean midfielder expired and he returns to Catholic University of Chile.

✅ @stlCITYsc announced the signing of striker Samuel Adeniran. 💰 Arrives from #sounders in exchange for $100,000 in 2023 General Allocation Funds + an additional $100,000 in 2024 if you meet certain goals. #sounders Keeps a percentage of a future sale. pic.twitter.com/1RNtJsDf0U — MLS Corner | #ModoMundial (@RinconMLS) December 15, 2022

The Missouri team would debut the next year in the MLS.

🚨 #AustinFC has an agreement with Cheick Toure 🇳🇱. ➡️ The 21-year-old Dutch winger arrives free from the youth divisions of the #PSV. ℹ [@90min_us] pic.twitter.com/Ro9tBoVjPn — MLS Corner | #ModoMundial (@RinconMLS) December 17, 2022

Upon hearing that his wish was to stay in Europe, the Canadian board supported the player’s decision.