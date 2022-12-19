Latest MLS transfer news: Franco, Vargas, Jhegson, Touré, Adeniran, Cornelius, Beitashour and much more

The 2022 Major League Soccer season came to an end with the championship of Los Angeles FC. And now with the end of the World Cup in Qatar 2022, the clubs of the North American league are already beginning to think about their moves for the 2023 campaign.
Here are the latest transfer news from the MLS:
The Spaniard will not continue at Barcelona, ending his participation with the club on June 30 and then leaving for the MLS.
The Spanish newspaper Sports world announced that the world champion has decided to embark on a new professional adventure in the United States, very possibly with the inter miamisince he maintained contact with said group.
The president of the Liberty from Paraguay, ruben di torepointed with ‘Big Football’ that the future of the midfielder would be the MLS, which could close this week. However, it was not revealed what would be the club in which the Paraguayan could land.
The Costa Rican is being sought by clubs in Mexico, Spain, Portugal and the United States after his good performance in the World Cup.
His representative, kurt morsinkhas been receiving several calls, however, what would stop the defender from leaving is that he has a current contract with millionaires of Colombia, which has a clause of two million dollars, which ends on December 31, 2023.
The sao paulo from Brazil is negotiating with the midfielder from Los Angeles FC, this was announced by a newspaper from the South American country. However, the Brazilian club is not the only one interested in the Ecuadorian World Cup, since they are also following him closely abroad, although they did not reveal the names.
Toronto F.C. announced the return of the Spaniard, who won the MLS Cup in 2017.
The midfielder commented: “I am very happy to return home. I’m looking forward to seeing you all again and playing in front of all of you on those special nights at BMO Field.”.
The midfielder comes from The Los Angeles Galaxy.
The Royal Salt Lake and the Uruguayan agreed to a new multi-year contract after he was on the radar of some teams.
“I am very happy and excited to continue my career with this team and this city”expressed the central defender.
CF Montreal signed the goalkeeper to a new contract for the 2023 season, with an option to renew in 2024 and 2025.
“We wanted to make sure we kept him with us for several years and we are very happy that he has agreed to continue being a part of our project”said the vice president Olivier Renard.
Colorado Rapids re-signed the veteran defenseman to a one-year deal, with an option for another year.
General manager Padraig Smith believes that the Iranian could return to play a vital role and is confident that his qualities will contribute a lot.
On the other hand, they also announced that the loan of the Chilean midfielder expired and he returns to Catholic University of Chile.
The Louis City SC announced the signing of the Nigerian striker, who comes from the Seattle Sounderswhere he only had six appearances.
The Missouri team would debut the next year in the MLS.
The Dutchman was transferred to austin fc from the feyenoord of his country, reported chris smith. It is expected that the winger can settle in his new team.
The defense of the Vancouver Whitecaps completed his transfer to the Malmo FF from Sweden, after not playing with the team since June 2021 because he joined the panetolikos from Greece.
Upon hearing that his wish was to stay in Europe, the Canadian board supported the player’s decision.
Despite having a contract until June 2024, Real Madrid would have opened the exit door for the Belgian World Cup, for this reason, he could land in the MLSwhere he would already have some offers, which he values a lot.
