In any case, the teams are already analyzing their signings and losses for the following campaign.

Here is the latest information on transfers and rumors:

The captain of the Black & Gold He arrived in 2018 and has played 170 games, in addition to being the club’s top scorer with 90 goals, as well as the highest assister with 49.

Now, in an interview with News 45 Houstonhis compatriot Hector Herrera reported that he spoke with Chicharito and asked him if he would like to play with him in the Houston Dynamo.

The netbreaker did not accept, but he did not give him a definitive no either. For now, his future remains up in the air.

Daniel Alonso Aceves (🇲🇽, 21 years old) is a new player for Chicago Fire FC of the MLS, he arrives from Club Pachuca. Loan for 1 year without purchase option. pic.twitter.com/wrC07hCHdk — MX LEAGUE TRANSFER. (@TransferLigaMX) March 14, 2023

🚨New England Revolution made use of the purchase option for Tomás Chancalay, who was on loan until the middle of next year.

👉The club #MLS has already communicated it to #Racingwhich will receive US$3,100,000 for 75% of the pass. pic.twitter.com/Mg7E0QyRLH — César Luis Merlo (@CLMerlo) November 23, 2023

The South American registered 17 goals in 41 games this year, so the North American club will activate the purchase option six months before and will pay 3.5 million dollars for his transfer.

🚨 EXCL. #ChicagoFire is negotiating with #SantosLaguna by Harold Preciado (29). The MLS team has already made an offer and they are still in talks 🇨🇴 👀 There are other interested teams, but that is the first proposal by the top scorer in Liga MX pic.twitter.com/t6Kkg9cfNT — Pipe Sierra (@PSierraR) November 19, 2023

The striker finished as the scoring champion of the current semester and the source establishes that there are other clubs in the MLS that also go for the services of the attacker, however, The Fire is the only one to have submitted a formal offer so far.

🔵 EYE | Lazio could move for Lorenzo Insigne in the January market. [‘Corriere dello Sport’] pic.twitter.com/yMZS4Ir7nR — Italian Football 🇮🇹 (@FT_Italiano) November 20, 2023

The Olimpia club will try to retain Jhohan Romaña. Austin owns his pass, he included it in its list of players to be taken into account for 2024. Its continuity will not be easy. Must go on? Via: @Wilson11G @IDeportivoPY #SportsImpact pic.twitter.com/kL9G6lylzD — SPORTS IMPACT (@IDeportivoPY) November 23, 2023

The idea of ​​the Guaraní team is to continue counting on the multifunctional coffee grower, so they will seek to renew the loan, since buying the pass is unlikely for now.

In fact, it interests Chicago Fire and according to the journalist Sebastian Srurthe North American team wants to keep the 25-year-old left-hander. The Fire He should offer at least five million dollars to be able to keep and negotiate with the Millionaire.

Sources: Bruce Arena put his name forward to Charlotte FC for their head coaching vacancy. Charlotte considering Arena but searching at 1st stage. No favorites or finalists. News shows the 72-year-old Arena is intent on continuing coaching career. 🔗: https://t.co/msOXhIvT8F pic.twitter.com/1dvDGw16Is — Tom Bogert (@tombogert) November 22, 2023

Precisely the organization of the Bank of America Stadium is looking for a head coach due to the departure of the Italian Christian Lattanzio after being eliminated in the wild card round of the Playoffs.

🚨🇨🇴 A formal proposal from the MLS 🇺🇸 for Colombian forward Tomás Ángel is expected in the next month. The teams interested there need to free up spots to start negotiating with him. Details:https://t.co/yUFZIN4KNx pic.twitter.com/GQNVLnjO0N — Julián Capera (@JulianCaperaB) November 23, 2023

Now, according to information from the journalist Win Sports, Felipe Sierrathe Colombian will not continue with Verdolaga and will leave with the pass in his possession to negotiate with another team.

It is mentioned that there are already several interested parties in the Colombian league such as Cali Americabut the strongest option is in the MLS.