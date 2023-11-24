The 2023 season of the MLS is already about to dispute the Conference Semifinalswhere Los Angeles FC is installed and as the current champion they will seek to endorse their crown.
In any case, the teams are already analyzing their signings and losses for the following campaign.
Here is the latest information on transfers and rumors:
After having played the last year with the Atlanta United, the Mexican defender was released by the team. His letter belongs to the Tigers of the Liga MXso you must report in San Nicolás de los Garza.
It has continually been mentioned that the Mexican could play for the first time in the Liga MX due to the interest of Chivas either AmericaHowever, he has already made it known that he is not closed to the possibility of staying with Los Angeles FCdepending on what the owners think.
The captain of the Black & Gold He arrived in 2018 and has played 170 games, in addition to being the club’s top scorer with 90 goals, as well as the highest assister with 49.
Some time ago, the Mexican forward ended his contract with The Los Angeles Galaxymaking it known that he had different proposals from the MLS, Liga MXEurope and Asia.
Now, in an interview with News 45 Houstonhis compatriot Hector Herrera reported that he spoke with Chicharito and asked him if he would like to play with him in the Houston Dynamo.
The netbreaker did not accept, but he did not give him a definitive no either. For now, his future remains up in the air.
He Pachuca of Mexico would be close to adding its first registration for the following semester, with the return of the youth youth squad, who finished his loan with the Chicago Fire. The defender has a current contract with the Tuzos and therefore will have to report to the preseason.
The Argentine winger will be transferred permanently to the New England Revolution after confirming that they are going to execute the purchase option established by the Racing Club from Argentina.
The South American registered 17 goals in 41 games this year, so the North American club will activate the purchase option six months before and will pay 3.5 million dollars for his transfer.
According to the newspaper The universalhe Chicago Fire goes for the Colombian Santos Laguna of the Liga MX.
The striker finished as the scoring champion of the current semester and the source establishes that there are other clubs in the MLS that also go for the services of the attacker, however, The Fire is the only one to have submitted a formal offer so far.
The Italian of Toronto F.C. He would be willing to return to his country. The striker changed his representation agency and wants to sign with the laziowhere the technician is located Maurizio Sarriwho has directed it before.
The directive of Olympia of Paraguay has not yet resolved the case of the Colombian defender, who belongs to the Austin F.C. and will have to return to the club after the end of his loan at the end of the year.
The idea of the Guaraní team is to continue counting on the multifunctional coffee grower, so they will seek to renew the loan, since buying the pass is unlikely for now.
The Argentine defender is one of those who adds very few minutes with the River Plate from Argentina, therefore, he could leave.
In fact, it interests Chicago Fire and according to the journalist Sebastian Srurthe North American team wants to keep the 25-year-old left-hander. The Fire He should offer at least five million dollars to be able to keep and negotiate with the Millionaire.
After having left the New England Revolutionthe historic coach wants to continue directing and has already offered his services for the Charlotte F.C.this is what the media announced TheAthletic.
Precisely the organization of the Bank of America Stadium is looking for a head coach due to the departure of the Italian Christian Lattanzio after being eliminated in the wild card round of the Playoffs.
The striker ends his contract with him National Athletic of Colombia on December 31 of this year and there are no signs of renewal.
Now, according to information from the journalist Win Sports, Felipe Sierrathe Colombian will not continue with Verdolaga and will leave with the pass in his possession to negotiate with another team.
It is mentioned that there are already several interested parties in the Colombian league such as Cali Americabut the strongest option is in the MLS.
