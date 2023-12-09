This Saturday it will be known if Los Angeles FC They will achieve the two-time championship of the MLS or if he Columbus Crew becomes the new monarch. On the other hand, the teams are already analyzing their ups and downs for the 2024 season.
Here is the latest information on transfers and rumors:
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
According to reports TheAthletic, Colorado Rapids would be in talks to sign the goalkeeper Manchester Citywho is currently on loan with the Fortuna Dusseldorf from Germany. Negotiations are ongoing and an agreement is expected to be reached in the coming weeks.
He Fluminense of Brazil is about to make its first signing for the 2024 season. It is the 30-year-old Brazilian defender, who belongs to the Orlando City.
There are only details left to make it official as a reinforcement of the Tricolor.
According to the information of Fichajes.comthe Juventus would like to get a winger for a free or low-cost transfer. One of the options is the 33-year-old Brazilian, who was free from Los Angeles Galaxy in October and since then he has been waiting for his new club.
Another option of the Juventus He is the Italian midfielder of the Toronto F.C., a team he joined in July 2022, according to the Italian press. The European attacker has a contract with the Canadian team until December 2026.
It seems that the MLS could open the doors to the legend of Chelsea to continue his career on the bench.
In accordance with sky sportshe Charlotte F.C. has the Briton as one of his finalists to become his coach, competing with his compatriot Dean Smith to replace the Italian Christian Lattanzio.
The Italian is aware that the final could be his last game as a professional footballer, so he will seek to lift the MLS Cup with LAFC.
“I have to understand what I should follow: My head, my heart or my legs, many different calls. It could be my last game, we’ll see.”commented the defender.
His contract ends at the end of this month of December.
FC Cincinnati exercised the renewal option and the Guatemalan will continue for one more season, as reported this week by the club.
Along with the chapín, another of the renovated elements was Ian Murphywhile the Colombian defender Santiago Arias, Dominique Badji, Ray Gaddisthe Japanese Yuya Kubothe Venezuelan Junior Moreno and Harrison Robledo They will leave the institution.
The Paraguayan will return to Freedom of his country for the 2024 season.
He Houston Dynamo He will not make use of the option to purchase the pass and consequently, the attacker will return to his nation after the loan.
This week, Seattle Sounders officially announced the end of the Uruguayan’s contract, leaving him as a free player.
Apart from the South American connection, the official statement indicated that other elements without a contract with the French defender Abdoulaye Cissokothe archer Stefan Freithe Colombian striker Fredy Montero and the midfielder Kelyn Rowe.
The Argentine midfielder Atlanta United has captivated the giants of the Premier League from England. Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool and Newcastle UnitedEdit They are competing for his services in the next transfer window.
Despite having a contract until 2025, he has expressed his desire to make the leap to the Old Continent and prefers England or The league from Spain to continue his career.
Vancouver Whitecaps signed the midfielder with a new contract until the 2025 season, with an option for 2026.
“Sebastian has continued to make great strides since joining our club in February 2022 and especially in the last season”could be read in the statement.
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#Latest #MLS #transfer #news #season #Steffen #Lampard #Bernardeschi #Franco #Lodeiro
Leave a Reply