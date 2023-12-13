Here are the latest news from the MLS:

The forward has a formal offer from Pachucaof the Liga MXwho is already working with his agent to incorporate him as of January 2024. However, there are also surveys of the Emelec of Ecuador and clubs of the MLS.

Giorgio Chiellini 🇮🇹 retires from football at 39 years old. informs it @FabrizioRomano. Leadership and presence. One of the most winning centre-backs of the century. 🏆Euro Cup

🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆Serie A

🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆Coppa 🇮🇹

🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆Super Cup 🇮🇹

🏆MLS Cup 🇺🇸pic.twitter.com/MSjK27nKXZ — VarskySports (@VarskySports) December 12, 2023

Through social networks, the defender announced his decision with an emotional video where he showed several of the most emblematic and important moments of his career.

The club is in talks to retain the goalkeeper John McCarthythe Honduran Denil Maldonado, Julian Gaines, Tony Leone and Diego Rosalesas well as free agents Carlos candlethe Ecuadorian Diego Palacios, Kelly Acosta and the Canadian goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau.

In addition to them, there are the right backs Julian Gaines and Diego Rosalesthe far left Christian Torresthe defender Tony Leone and the Senegalese left back Mohamed Traore.

🚨 YOUR CYCLE IS OVER! 📌 After being champion of the #MLSGustavo Vallecilla 🇪🇨 finished his time at the Columbus Crew 🇺🇸. Sponsor: Pameshopec 📌 pic.twitter.com/I5lPBQjhoz — Sportslife_ec (@sportslife_ec22) December 13, 2023

For now it is unknown what his future will be.

Welcome Aaron! 🇬🇹 We've acquired defender Aaron Herrera from @cfmontreal. — DC United (@dcunited) December 12, 2023

“Aaron has been one of the best full-backs in MLS over the past few seasons and we believe his style of play aligns with our philosophy and will significantly strengthen our squad in that position.”declared the general manager and director of the club, Ally Mackay.

The forward became a free agent a couple of weeks ago after not renewing his contract with The Los Angeles Galaxy.

🤝⚽️ Defender Miguel Navarro was presented as a new player for the Colorado Rapids of the MLS. The Venezuelan arrives from Chicago Fire. 💬 How do you think he will do in this new challenge? 📷: Colorado Rapids pic.twitter.com/Yv4S0YnT74 — The World is a Ball (@elmundounbalon) December 12, 2023

The defender defended The Fire for three years.

Although he did not specify names, the steering wheel could return to MLS after having defended in the past LAFC.

Dean Smith takes command of #ForCorona for the 2024 season. pic.twitter.com/kekyDg9WdP — Spanish MLS (@MLSes) December 12, 2023

“I am honored to be named the next coach of Charlotte FC and look forward to beginning preparations for the 2024 season.”the European said in a statement.

The 52-year-old helmsman takes over from the Italian Christian Lattanzio.

“I am in talks with Barça. For the moment, I will not go to another team. Everything that is said about a possible transfer to Inter Miami or to Palmeiras are lies. It is true that I would like to have an experience in the MLS in the future, but it is not yet the time. For now, I say that I want to stay at Barça.”reported the Catalan.

Comes from playing in Romania with Arges Pitesti and Farul Constantabut already has experience in MLS when defending the CF Montreal.

“Rudy has been incredibly strong and consistent since joining the Crew, as his veteran leadership and constant presence commanding our defensive line played a key role in our championship campaign.”said the president and general manager, Tim Bezbatchenko.

According to sources close to the situation, talks between the two teams are developing positively, indicating significant progress in negotiations for the Venezuelan.

This is not the first time they have looked for the talented defender, as the previous intention was frustrated by an injury. However, the race will not be easy, since other clubs are also after his services.