The 2023 season of the Major League Soccer concluded with the title of Columbus Crew SCwhich prevented Los Angeles FC win the two-time championship MLS Cup. With the championship over, the clubs are already preparing for the 2024 campaign, announcing some departures and arrivals, but they are also dealing with all the rumors.
Here are the latest news from the MLS:
The Venezuelan has agreed to terminate the contract that linked him to the River Plate of Argentina until 2025.
The forward has a formal offer from Pachucaof the Liga MXwho is already working with his agent to incorporate him as of January 2024. However, there are also surveys of the Emelec of Ecuador and clubs of the MLS.
The Italian defender announced his retirement from football at the age of 39 after his time in the MLS with Los Angeles FCwhere he just lost the final of the MLS Cup.
Through social networks, the defender announced his decision with an emotional video where he showed several of the most emblematic and important moments of his career.
After losing the grand final, LAFC has already broken ranks, however, they have already announced which players want to renew and which are no longer included in the plans.
The club is in talks to retain the goalkeeper John McCarthythe Honduran Denil Maldonado, Julian Gaines, Tony Leone and Diego Rosalesas well as free agents Carlos candlethe Ecuadorian Diego Palacios, Kelly Acosta and the Canadian goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau.
In the same way, LAFC confirmed that the Colombian defender and the Spanish pivot, as well as the Mexican Americans, the midfielder Erik Duenas and the archer Abraham Romerowere renewed.
Finally, on the list of players who will not continue next season are the Peruvian pivot and the Swiss goalkeeper.
In addition to them, there are the right backs Julian Gaines and Diego Rosalesthe far left Christian Torresthe defender Tony Leone and the Senegalese left back Mohamed Traore.
This Tuesday, the current champion Columbus Crew confirmed that the 24-year-old defender will not continue in the institution. The Ecuadorian was on loan since Colorado RapidsHowever, he will not continue with said club either.
For now it is unknown what his future will be.
He D.C. United reported the acquisition of the Guatemalan right back.
“Aaron has been one of the best full-backs in MLS over the past few seasons and we believe his style of play aligns with our philosophy and will significantly strengthen our squad in that position.”declared the general manager and director of the club, Ally Mackay.
Given the possible departure of the Colombian Cristian Barrios to live an adventure in Europe, the Cali America from Colombia he would be looking to bring his brother, as reported by the journalist Julian Capera of ESPN.
The forward became a free agent a couple of weeks ago after not renewing his contract with The Los Angeles Galaxy.
He Colorado Rapids announced the hiring of the Venezuelan, in exchange for the left back, who joins the ranks of the Chicago Fire.
The defender defended The Fire for three years.
The Colombian could leave the Palmeiras from Brazil despite having a valid contract until the end of 2026, as reported by the media GlobeSport.
Although he did not specify names, the steering wheel could return to MLS after having defended in the past LAFC.
English, ex-technical Aston Villawill take over as head of the Charlotte F.C.winning the position over his compatriot Frank Lampard.
“I am honored to be named the next coach of Charlotte FC and look forward to beginning preparations for the 2024 season.”the European said in a statement.
The 52-year-old helmsman takes over from the Italian Christian Lattanzio.
The future of Spanish in the Barcelona It seems to be a mystery that will not be resolved soon, since his contract ends and the club seems not to be in a position to renew it. However, the midfielder made it clear that his desire is to stay at Barça, extinguishing all the rumors that place him on the American continent.
“I am in talks with Barça. For the moment, I will not go to another team. Everything that is said about a possible transfer to Inter Miami or to Palmeiras are lies. It is true that I would like to have an experience in the MLS in the future, but it is not yet the time. For now, I say that I want to stay at Barça.”reported the Catalan.
Sporting Kansas City announced the signing of the 24-year-old defender. The Canadian left back signed a contract for the 2024 season with options to extend until 2025 and 2026.
Comes from playing in Romania with Arges Pitesti and Farul Constantabut already has experience in MLS when defending the CF Montreal.
Columbus Crew renewed the Frenchman until the 2025 season. The European joined The Massive at the end of July from CF Montreal.
“Rudy has been incredibly strong and consistent since joining the Crew, as his veteran leadership and constant presence commanding our defensive line played a key role in our championship campaign.”said the president and general manager, Tim Bezbatchenko.
Philadelphia Union has signed the left back until the 2024 season with options for 2025 and 2027. The 21-year-old defender joins the club from Houston Dynamo 2 of the MLS NEXT Prowhere he scored six goals and provided six assists in 36 appearances.
The right back left the D.C. United to wear the colors of the CF Montreal. During the negotiations, the Brazilian was involved in an exchange. The South American praised the new challenge in his career.
The New Zealand international survived a squad restructuring Minnesota United and the club extended his professional contract.
LAFC is about to incorporate the midfielder Austin F.C.since the negotiations are already advanced, this is what the website said MLS Territory.
According to sources close to the situation, talks between the two teams are developing positively, indicating significant progress in negotiations for the Venezuelan.
Austin F.C. targets the 29-year-old Ecuadorian center back, currently in the Seattle Sounders.
This is not the first time they have looked for the talented defender, as the previous intention was frustrated by an injury. However, the race will not be easy, since other clubs are also after his services.
He Nashville SC announced the incorporation of the 23-year-old midfielder, who arrives from New York Red Bulls.
